Semi-final places confirmed at ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, April 19 - The knockout stage of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, continued today (19 April) at the Galaxy Arena.

All semi-final berths have been confirmed after today’s scintillating quarter finals. In the Men’s World Cup, the first match of the day saw Tomokazu Harimoto secure a resounding 4-2 victory over Anton Kallberg (9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-4). Ma Long then ended Shunsuke Togami’s amazing run at the tournament, defeating him 4-2 (5-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-7, 11-3, 11-3) and securing his 9th World Cup semi-final appearance in the process.

In the second session, Lin Gaoyuan defeated four-time and defending World Cup champion Fan Zhendong in a 4-2 victory (11-7, 6-11, 11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 11-7). World No.1 Wang Chuqin concluded the day with a stunning performance, defeating Jang Woojin 4-1 (11-6, 11-4, 11-2, 9-11, 11-5).

In the Women’s World Cup, 15-year-old Miwa Harimoto clinched victory over Adriana Diaz with a 4-1 win (11-3, 11-7, 11-2, 8-11, 11-8). Defending champion Chen Meng advanced in her quest for a second World Cup title, defeating 2016 Women’s World Cup winner Miu Hirano in a dominant 4-0 victory (11-5, 11-8, 11-9, 11-6).

Starting off the evening session, Wang Manyu delivered an impressive performance, defeating Hina Hayata 4-1 (11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 11-6, 11-8) to advance to the semi-final of her first Women’s World Cup. Sun Yingsha then clinched the final semi-final spot, triumphing over Cheng I-Ching with a 4-2 victory (11-5, 11-2, 9-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-5).

The results of the quarter finals of the Men’s World Cup are as follows:

Match Result Tomokazu HARIMOTO (Japan) vs Anton KALLBERG (Sweden) 4:2 MA Long (China) vs Shunsuke TOGAMI (Japan) 4:2 LIN Gaoyuan (China) vs FAN Zhendong (China) 4:2 WANG Chuqin (China) vs JANG Woojin (Korea Republic) 4:1

The results of the quarter finals of the Women’s World Cup are as follows:

Match Result Miwa HARIMOTO (Japan) vs Adriana DIAZ (Puerto Rico) 4:1 CHEN Meng (China) vs Miu HIRANO (Japan) 4:0 WANG Manyu (China) vs Hina HAYATA (Japan) 4:1 SUN Yingsha (China) vs CHENG I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) 4:2

Tomorrow’s semi-final matches in the Men’s World Cup include Ma Long vs Wang Chuqin and Tomokazu Harimoto vs Lin Gaoyuan. The two semi-finals in the Women’s World Cup are Miwa Harimoto vs Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha vs Chen Meng.

