"Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies" - A New Era of Mystery Adventure Begins

KYOTO, JAPAN, April 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALTERCIWS LLC (Representative Partner: Kazuhiro Nagata) and Lobstudio Inc. (CEO: Tsuyoshi Manabe) are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of "Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies," a captivating mystery adventure game.Set to launch in the summer of 2024, "Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies" will be available for download on Steam, the leading digital distribution platform for PC games.In anticipation of the game's release, "Chapter 1: The Namino Hotel Fall Case," will be available for free during the Steam Next Fest in June 2024. This exclusive preview will give players a taste of the game's immersive storyline and engaging gameplay.For more information and to wishlist the game, please visit the official Steam store page:- 1st Trailer- About GameShe's the only one who can conduct this investigation... (because she's a zombie)Yasu Tamura, a rookie detective, has been assigned to the Special Investigation Division at District 99 Station.His partner is someone who has long been dead...Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies is a mystery adventure game featuring the odd-couple buddy duo of newbie detective "Yasu Tamura" and zombie detective "Akemi Kabane" as they take on cases together.Based on the testimonies and evidence collected, you will ultimately deduce the truth behind each case.The game features multiple endings that vary depending on your deductions.- Staff"Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies" is a collaborative development between ALTERCIWS LLC and Lobstudio Inc., under the creative direction of Kiichi Kanoh (ALTERCIWS), known for his work on "SILENT HILL: The Short Message" and the console version of the "Higurashi When They Cry" series.Creative Director: Kiichi Kanoh (ALTERCIWS)Planning, Development Producer, and Overall Direction: Tsuyoshi Manabe (Lobstudio)Scenario: Sanehide Haigami (ALTERCIWS)Illustration: Niku Marukin (Lobstudio)Background illustration: Miharu Nagumo. (ALTERCIWS)- ProductGame Title: "Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies"Genre: Mystery Adventure GameRelease Date: Summer 2024Supported Languages: English, Japanese, Simplified ChinesePlatform: PC (Steam)

Zombie Police - Official Trailer | Zombie Dance Starts!