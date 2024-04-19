Submit Release
"Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies" - A New Era of Mystery Adventure Begins

A female zombie detective and a male rookie detective stand in the sunset.

A newbie detective "Tamura" deduces the case. His answers are given as your choices.

Based on the collected evidence, solve the case and deduce the culprit.

An old detective "Tamura" is talking to a man over coffee at a convenience store.

The story is told by old Detective Tamura as a memory of the days of struggle.

A Japanese mystery game “Zombie Police” will be released this summer on Steam. The duo of newbie detective and zombie detective as they take on cases together.

KYOTO, JAPAN, April 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALTERCIWS LLC (Representative Partner: Kazuhiro Nagata) and Lobstudio Inc. (CEO: Tsuyoshi Manabe) are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of "Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies," a captivating mystery adventure game.

Set to launch in the summer of 2024, "Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies" will be available for download on Steam, the leading digital distribution platform for PC games.
In anticipation of the game's release, "Chapter 1: The Namino Hotel Fall Case," will be available for free during the Steam Next Fest in June 2024. This exclusive preview will give players a taste of the game's immersive storyline and engaging gameplay.

For more information and to wishlist the game, please visit the official Steam store page:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2825070/Zombie_Police/

- About Game
She's the only one who can conduct this investigation... (because she's a zombie)

Yasu Tamura, a rookie detective, has been assigned to the Special Investigation Division at District 99 Station.
His partner is someone who has long been dead...

Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies is a mystery adventure game featuring the odd-couple buddy duo of newbie detective "Yasu Tamura" and zombie detective "Akemi Kabane" as they take on cases together.

Based on the testimonies and evidence collected, you will ultimately deduce the truth behind each case.
The game features multiple endings that vary depending on your deductions.


- Staff
"Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies" is a collaborative development between ALTERCIWS LLC and Lobstudio Inc., under the creative direction of Kiichi Kanoh (ALTERCIWS), known for his work on "SILENT HILL: The Short Message" and the console version of the "Higurashi When They Cry" series.

Creative Director: Kiichi Kanoh (ALTERCIWS)
Planning, Development Producer, and Overall Direction: Tsuyoshi Manabe (Lobstudio)
Scenario: Sanehide Haigami (ALTERCIWS)
Illustration: Niku Marukin (Lobstudio)
Background illustration: Miharu Nagumo. (ALTERCIWS)


- Product
Game Title: "Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies"
Genre: Mystery Adventure Game
Release Date: Summer 2024
Supported Languages: English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese
Platform: PC (Steam)

Zombie Police - Official Trailer | Zombie Dance Starts!

