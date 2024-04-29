Senior Wealth Advisor Lydia Gosselin of AOG Wealth Management Receives Her Certified Financial Planner Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with great pride and joy that we announce that after much hard work and determination, Lydia Gosselin is now a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™.
The CFP® program is a rigorous undertaking requiring candidates to complete multi-part coursework before passing a lengthy and strenuous exam and fulfilling an experience and ethics requirement. Candidates must demonstrate proficiency in multiple areas including Risk Management (Insurance), Investment Planning, Estate Planning, and Tax Planning.
The same steadfastness that Lydia demonstrated in obtaining her CFP® designation is what she brings to each client relationship. Along with her 10+ years of experience, she helps AOG clients plan for successful futures.
Please join us in congratulating Lydia on this tremendous accomplishment!
Erica Schaeffer
