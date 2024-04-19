Secretary Naig Welcomes E15 Emergency Waiver

DES MOINES, Iowa (Apr. 19, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig welcomed today’s announcement that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is issuing an emergency waiver for E15 during the summer driving season and released the following statement:

“While today’s announcement is welcome news, the Biden Administration should have never allowed this decision to get to the point of needing yet another emergency waiver. Iowa drivers and fuel retailers have been needlessly subjected to uncertainty about the availability of this more affordable option at a time when inflation is running hot, oil prices are rising and global events are producing turmoil. I am glad that Iowa consumers will be able to take full advantage of the savings E15 offers all year long, and with more pumps being added all the time, there has never been greater E15 access and momentum than we have today. Thanks to Governor Reynolds’ strong leadership on this issue, Iowa and seven other Midwest states will never again have to deal with this summertime E15 uncertainty. Ultimately, though, we continue to need a permanent federal solution that allows every driver, every day, in every state to save money with E15, and I will continue to work with the Governor and our delegation in Washington to push that plan forward.”