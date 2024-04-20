Vicarious Agency Launches to Revolutionize Creative Staffing
Today marks the global launch of Vicarious Agency, a groundbreaking creative talent agency dedicated to transforming the traditional staffing model.
— Zach Huntting, CEO
A New Era for Creative Staffing
Vicarious Agency is founded on a commitment to a fairer, more humane business model for creative staffing. The current industry standard is often seen as exploitative, neglecting the needs and potential of creatives. Many talented professionals are left feeling undervalued and unsupported, paid a fraction of their deserved earnings while receiving minimal feedback or development opportunities.
Building a Better Model
Vicarious Agency introduces a series of strategic improvements designed to empower creatives and satisfy clients comprehensively:
Financial Fairness: Creatives will receive the lion’s share of project fees, reflecting their crucial role in project success. A revolutionary low markup policy ensures high-tier talent remains accessible across budgets.
Comprehensive Benefits for All Creatives: Recognizing the instability of freelance work, Vicarious extends benefits including health insurance, financial planning, and professional development to all its talent, whether on a freelance basis or otherwise.
Representation and Diversity: The agency commits to representing a diverse pool of creatives, leveraging AI to enhance matching processes that align skills with brand ethos and project aspirations.
Creative Advisory Board: Composed of professionals familiar with the challenges of traditional staffing, the board will offer insights and recommendations to continually refine agency practices.
Streamlined Communication and Processes: Advanced technology and clear protocols will ensure seamless alignment of project objectives and creative visions, eliminating common communication barriers.
Client Satisfaction and Creative Fulfillment: Vicarious Agency is dedicated to not just completing projects but achieving the highest levels of client satisfaction and creative fulfillment, with regular feedback loops and continuous improvement processes.
Commitment to Change
"We recognize that the creative staffing industry can feel like a one-size-fits-all approach, which seldom benefits the creatives or the clients in the long term," says Zach Huntting, CEO and Co-Founder of Vicarious & CROWN Agencies. "Our vision is to transform this industry into one that truly values and supports its talent, ensuring that creativity is not just a service but a partnership."
Vicarious Agency not only aims to reform how creative staffing is handled but also to cultivate a community where creativity thrives and everyone—clients and creatives alike—achieves their fullest potential.
Join Us
As part of our ongoing commitment to industry reform, Vicarious Agency is collaborating with like-minded agencies and clients to draft a formal manifesto. We invite all those who share our vision to join us in this initiative. For more information or to participate, please get in touch.
-------
About Vicarious Agency:
Vicarious Agency is a global creative talent agency that stands as a bridge between extraordinary creative talent and innovative companies. With a commitment to fairness, diversity, and holistic talent management, Vicarious is setting a new standard for what a creative staffing agency can be. Vicarious is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CROWN. More info: visit Vicarious @ vicariousagency.com.
About CROWN:
CROWN is a full-service, award-winning social media agency and challenger network. We believe the traditional holding company model is outdated, and the agency of the future is a network of partnerships with best-in-class creatives. We created Vicarious to facilitate these collaborations. CROWN also owns and operates a fully integrated design studio called New Dialogue. More info: visit CROWN @ crownsocial.com
