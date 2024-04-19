Fun Time Early Childhood Academy Receives $170,000 Grant from Naples Children & Education Foundation
Funds will be instrumental in supporting initiatives to enhance the quality of FTA programs by supporting teacher salaries and facility renovations.
We are grateful to the Naples Children & Education Foundation for their ongoing support and commitment to early childhood education.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fun Time Early Childhood Academy (FTA) is pleased to announce that the Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), founders of the Naples Winter Wine Festival, recently awarded us an additional grant of $170,000. The awarded funds will be instrumental in supporting initiatives to enhance the quality of our programs.
Specifically, a portion of the grant will be allocated towards teacher salaries, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the growth and development of our young learners. Additionally, funds will be earmarked for renovating the kitchen facilities at our recently acquired location on Santa Barbara Boulevard, which serves 85 children aged one to five.
This grant award follows another significant contribution from NCEF. FTA was granted $275,000 in a separate initiative to expand our services to additional children. This expansion includes establishing new locations at Poinciana Elementary and Golden Gate High School, allowing us to extend our reach and impact within the community.
"We are grateful to the Naples Children & Education Foundation for their ongoing support and commitment to early childhood education," said Campbell, Executive Director of Fun Time Early Childhood Academy. "These grants will enable us to sustain and expand our efforts in providing high-quality education and care to the children entrusted to us."
For more information about Fun Time Early Childhood Academy, our programs, or ways to support our mission, please visit www.funtimeacademy.org or contact Campbell at 239-261-8284 or via email at Jcampbell@funtimeacademy.org.
About Fun Time Early Childhood Academy:
Fun Time Early Childhood Academy is a nationally accredited early learning center committed to providing safe, quality and affordable education and care for children and parents from low-income working families. Our mission is to prepare these children for kindergarten, ensuring that they are ready to read and ready to learn. Located in Collier County, our academy offers a nurturing and stimulating environment where children can develop the skills and confidence needed for success in school and beyond. We are the largest early learning provider in Naples and western Collier County, serving over 400 children and families annually.
About The Naples Children & Education Foundation:
The Naples Children & Education Foundation, the founding organization of the Naples Winter Wine Festival, is improving the educational, emotional and health outcomes of underprivileged and at-risk children. Through its annual grants and strategic initiatives, NCEF has impacted close to 90 of the most effective nonprofits in the community, providing more than 300,000 children with the services and resources they need to excel. NCEF’s unique approach, which emphasizes collaboration between organizations and bridges public and private resources, has become a blueprint for how to transform a community, one issue at a time.
