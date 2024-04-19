The EU-funded ‘Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs’ programme has launched a Junior call for proposals to select Intermediary Organisations (IOs) to implement the programme at local level in Moldova and Ukraine.

Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs is a cross-border exchange programme, which gives new or aspiring entrepreneurs the chance to learn from experienced entrepreneurs running small businesses in other Single Market Programme (SMP) Participating Countries, while giving experienced entrepreneurs access to innovative ideas and new partners and/or markets.

The general objective of the Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs programme is to enhance entrepreneurship, develop the international outlook and competitiveness of European SMEs and foster potential start-up entrepreneurs and newly-established micro and small enterprises in the Participating Countries.

The Intermediary Organisations will become local EYE contact points and will be responsible for recruiting and matching entrepreneurs with host entrepreneurs and assisting them to benefit from the programme.

Experienced or new organisations in Moldova and Ukraine whose core activities are the support of small businesses and entrepreneurs and who deliver business support services to start-ups or young entrepreneurs are invited to apply.

The total budget of the call is €5 million.

The deadline for applications is 27 June.

An online info session tailored to this call for proposals will be organised on 15 May 2024. More information will follow soon.

Find out more

Press release

Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs

All Intermediary Organisations (IOs) that ever participated in the Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs programme

Entrepreneurs in Ukraine: apply now for free business exchange

Entrepreneurs in Moldova: apply now for free business exchange

The post Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs programme looking for focal points in Moldova and Ukraine appeared first on EU NEIGHBOURS east.