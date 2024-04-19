EU supports project creating employment opportunities in Armenia

On 16 April, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Armenia, in partnership with the Armenian Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, officially launched the Results-Based-Financed Active Labour Market Programme (ALMP) in Armenia.

The Programme will be implemented by the ‘Building Resilient Social Protection System’ project, funded by the European Union, and the ‘Platform#5: Accelerating Economic Opportunities for Women in Armenia’ project, funded by the Austrian Development Agency.

Using innovative results-based financing, the ALMP will mitigate financial investment risks in large-scale national reskilling and up-skilling efforts, while ensuring measurable employment outcomes for its beneficiaries.

“I am pleased to announce that seven organisations have been selected to implement the ALMP programme, and we are excited to collaborate with them in driving positive change and creating meaningful employment opportunities,” UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Armenia, Konstantin Sokulskiy, said at the launch event.

