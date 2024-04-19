Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,502 in the last 365 days.

Voice Your Vision: Young European Ambassadors take part in European Forum of Young Leaders in Warsaw

Forty Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) took part in the European Forum of Young Leaders, which took place in Warsaw, Poland, on 17-19 April.

The Forum brought together 150 youth workers who were actively engaged in promoting youth participation and active citizenship. Throughout the event, participants had the chance to connect with civil society activists and opinion leaders from across Europe.

The Forum was held within the framework of the European Youth Week (EYW), which takes place every two years and is organised by the European Commission. It encourages young people to get involved in Europe’s activities and decisions and allows them to meet European leaders, share their opinions, and highlight their projects.

In Warsaw, YEAs from all the Eastern partner countries and the EU (Italy, Greece, Germany, Portugal, Romania, Sweden) participated in the panel discussion and took part in dialogue sessions.

Nika Kratsashvili, a YEA from Georgia, said: “Under the motto “Voice Your Vision”, the European Forum of Young Leaders is a stunning platform for voicing youth views, networking, and getting to know inspirational experiences on how to engage young people in democratic decision-making beyond elections.”

“The European Forum of Young Leaders for me is what I call a perfect educational environment, offering me (and us) networking opportunities which unite countries and people for the potential to create future meaningful partnerships and make Europe a better place,” said Valentin Gherman, a YEA from Moldova.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

Find out more

European Forum of Young Leaders

You just read:

Voice Your Vision: Young European Ambassadors take part in European Forum of Young Leaders in Warsaw

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more