Voice Your Vision: Young European Ambassadors take part in European Forum of Young Leaders in Warsaw

Forty Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) took part in the European Forum of Young Leaders, which took place in Warsaw, Poland, on 17-19 April.

The Forum brought together 150 youth workers who were actively engaged in promoting youth participation and active citizenship. Throughout the event, participants had the chance to connect with civil society activists and opinion leaders from across Europe.

The Forum was held within the framework of the European Youth Week (EYW), which takes place every two years and is organised by the European Commission. It encourages young people to get involved in Europe’s activities and decisions and allows them to meet European leaders, share their opinions, and highlight their projects.

In Warsaw, YEAs from all the Eastern partner countries and the EU (Italy, Greece, Germany, Portugal, Romania, Sweden) participated in the panel discussion and took part in dialogue sessions.

Nika Kratsashvili, a YEA from Georgia, said: “Under the motto “Voice Your Vision”, the European Forum of Young Leaders is a stunning platform for voicing youth views, networking, and getting to know inspirational experiences on how to engage young people in democratic decision-making beyond elections.”

“The European Forum of Young Leaders for me is what I call a perfect educational environment, offering me (and us) networking opportunities which unite countries and people for the potential to create future meaningful partnerships and make Europe a better place,” said Valentin Gherman, a YEA from Moldova.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

