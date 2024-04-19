Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,502 in the last 365 days.

EU Civil Protection Mechanism delivers powerful transformer to Ukraine

The European Civil Protection Mechanism has delivered to Ukraine a powerful transformer, donated by Latvia.

The transformer will bolster the damaged electricity supply for more than 500,000 Ukrainians.

After a recent surge of Russian attacks on Ukraine, the country’s energy grid once again teetered on the brink,” the EU Delegation to Ukraine said in a Facebook post.

In addition, Ukraine is receiving targeted support from the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, which was established to provide financial and in-kind assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission. 

Find out more

Press release

European Civil Protection Mechanism

You just read:

EU Civil Protection Mechanism delivers powerful transformer to Ukraine

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more