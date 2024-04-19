EU Civil Protection Mechanism delivers powerful transformer to Ukraine
The European Civil Protection Mechanism has delivered to Ukraine a powerful transformer, donated by Latvia.
The transformer will bolster the damaged electricity supply for more than 500,000 Ukrainians.
“After a recent surge of Russian attacks on Ukraine, the country’s energy grid once again teetered on the brink,” the EU Delegation to Ukraine said in a Facebook post.
In addition, Ukraine is receiving targeted support from the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, which was established to provide financial and in-kind assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission.
Find out more