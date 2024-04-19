Nebraska 1st and 3rd year teachers who completed their teacher preparation program at a Nebraska institution, and the school principals of these 1st and 3rd year teachers, were sent an email invitation on April 8, 2024 to complete the 2023-24 Nebraska 1st and 3rd year Teacher Survey. The intent of the Nebraska 1st and 3rd Year Teacher Survey is to obtain critical and consistent program effectiveness information from P-12 school partners that will be used by Nebraska teacher preparation institutions and the Nebraska Department of Education for continuous improvement. If you have received the email invitation and have completed the survey, we thank you for your time. If you have received the email invitation but have yet to complete the survey, please do so by May 10, 2024