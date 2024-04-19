Secretary Naig Applauds IEDA’s Support of Daisy Brand’s Boone Dairy Processing Plant

DES MOINES, Iowa (Apr. 19, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today applauded the Iowa Economic Development Authority Board’s support of Daisy Brand’s new dairy processing plant that will bring more than 250 jobs to Boone:

“Daisy’s announcement is good news for the city of Boone, the State of Iowa and our state’s dairy farmers. Daisy is joining an already impressive and well-established group of dairy processors in our state, and this new state-of-the art sour cream and cottage cheese plant will provide Iowa’s farmers with yet another good option to market their milk. Whether it’s our investments in small-scale dairy processing through Choose Iowa or Iowa Economic Development Authority’s significant support for this new plant, we welcome projects of all sizes. Consumers and farmers alike benefit from adding value to the commodities we produce, including milk, and as Secretary, I want to see our state continue to look for even more opportunities to build markets through additional processing capacity.”

