METICULOUS MANICURIST NAIL ACADEMY RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS ENDORSEMENT FROM HABIA

Lori Halloway Director of Education

Elevating Nail Technology Education in the UK with Specialty Toenail and Restoration Nail Technicians

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meticulous Manicurist Nail Academy proudly announces its esteemed endorsement from the Hair and Beauty Industry Authority (HABIA) after a thorough evaluation. This recognition highlights the Academy's dedication to nail and pedicure education excellence and establishes it as a global leader in the beauty industry.

The UK government acknowledges HABIA as the standard-setting body for the hair, beauty, nails, spa, and aesthetic sectors. HABIA has been pivotal in shaping qualifications across the UK. The endorsement from this respected authority serves as a testament to the quality and depth of education provided by Meticulous Manicurist Nail Academy.

The founder of Meticulous Manicurist Nail Academy, Lori Halloway, is a renowned educator in the beauty industry whose pioneering education has made a global impact. Her educational content, which began on YouTube with the Meticulous Manicurist Nail Tutorials channel with nearly 1 million subscribers, is now practiced by professional nail technicians in 14 countries, transforming nail situations into positive client outcomes. The Specialty Toenail and Restoration Nail Technician (STAR NT) program, focusing on care and restoration, emphasizes the importance of comprehensive foot care within the beauty industry.

Meticulous Manicurist Nail Academy expresses heartfelt gratitude to Joan Scott, CEO of HABIA, and Lorraine Nordmann, HABIA Consultant Endorsement Assessor, for their instrumental roles in this process. Their recognition of the Academy's educational quality has paved the way for this landmark endorsement.

Earning the HABIA endorsement is not just an accolade; it signifies unparalleled excellence and professionalism in the beauty industry. The prestigious HABIA logo represents the highest standards of quality and integrity. Meticulous Manicurist Nail Academy's achievement of this endorsement reflects a profound commitment to delivering exceptional educational programs. It also acknowledges the outstanding quality of education provided by Lori Halloway.

HABIA was impressed by the depth and breadth of Halloway's curriculum, choosing to use her educational materials as the foundation for revising the National Occupational Standards, marking a significant milestone for the Academy. Additional thanks to Denise Spragg and Marian Newman for their dedication to writing the update for the National Occupational Standards and submitting the demand statement.



About Meticulous Manicurist Nail Academy

Meticulous Manicurist Nail Academy, founded by Lori Halloway, is a leading global nail and pedicure education provider. It empowers nail technicians with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the beauty industry, focusing on aesthetic excellence and client health and well-being. Nails in any condition can be improved with the methods taught.

About HABIA

The Hair and Beauty Industry Authority (HABIA) is the UK government-recognized Standard-Setting Body for the hair, beauty, nails, spa, and aesthetic sectors, instrumental in developing national standards that form the foundation of qualifications across the UK, ensuring the highest levels of training and education.