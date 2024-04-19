New Book Offers Hope and Guidance for Families Dealing with Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders
EINPresswire.com/ -- "Navigating PANDAS: A Family’s Journey to Healing and Advocacy” a new book by Don Donnelly offers an intimate glimpse into the complex world of Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS). The book is set to launch on April 19th and aims to serve as a crucial resource for families navigating this challenging condition.
"Navigating PANDAS" draws from the personal experiences of Don Donnelly, who has firsthand experience in dealing with the disorder through the eyes of a parent. The book delves deep into the emotional and logistical challenges that come with managing PANDAS, providing readers with practical advice, heartfelt support, and a comprehensive understanding of how to navigate the healthcare system.
About the Book
"Navigating PANDAS - A Family’s Journey to Healing and Advocacy” sheds light on the silent struggle many families face but often goes unrecognized. Through a blend of narrative storytelling and informative guidance, the book captures the journey from initial symptoms and diagnosis to the ongoing quest for effective treatments. It emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis, accessible treatments, and the critical role of advocacy in improving outcomes for children affected by PANDAS.
Key Features of the Book:
- Personal stories of struggle and resilience.
- Guidance on navigating medical systems and advocating for appropriate care.
- Insights into the emotional impacts of PANDAS on families.
About the Author
Don Donnelly is not only an author but also a dedicated parent who has navigated the complexities of raising a child with PANDAS. His unique perspective brings authenticity and depth to the book, making it a must-read for parents, healthcare professionals, and anyone touched by pediatric autoimmune disorders.
Availability
The book will be available for purchase on April 19th through Amazon, Kindle and through the author’s website www.NavigatingPANDAS.com
For additional information about "Navigating PANDAS" or to arrange an interview with Don Donnelly, please contact 615-319-1159
