Regional Carrier GoJet Airlines partners with IDMR for Electronic Task Cards

IDMR for Electronic Task CardsNEW YORK, ST. LOUIS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDMR Solutions Inc., a global leader in technical documentation management and electronic signatures designed exclusively for airlines, fleet operators and MROs, announced today the successful implementation of its flagship product, InForm, for GoJet Airlines, a leading Regional Airline in the United States.
In October 2023, GoJet participated in IDMR’s User Conference in Nashville, TN, to explore the application's potential. During the event, they directly engaged with IDMR’s customers while continuing their dialogue with IDMR’s leadership. Six months later, both companies are thrilled to announce the Go Live of the end-to-end solution, despite a tight and challenging timeline. Seamlessly integrated into GoJet’s IT infrastructure and M&E, InForm empowers the regional airline to digitize, author, and approve its Task Cards, thereby improving business processes. Implementing IDMR’s solution signifies the next stage of the airline’s digital transformation, offering cutting-edge technologies with optimal user experience, live validations, and real-time visibility of their Maintenance Programs operations.
Scott Short, Managing Director of Quality, Technical Services, and Fleet Transactions at GoJet Airlines, expressed his satisfaction with the implementation: “We are pleased to announce the implementation of an innovative end-to-end solution allowing the digital authoring and signoff process of our Task Cards. To meet our aggressive timeline, IDMR imported the content of our paper Cards and committed to an impressive 70% conversion accuracy. However, they exceeded expectations, achieving an estimated 95% accuracy rate. This will be crucial in making it even easier for our Maintenance Programs team to review, author, and further customize our Task Cards while increasing process efficiency, productivity, and response time, thanks to their unmatched expertise in paperless solutions within the industry.” “Participating in IDMR’s User Conference provided us with valuable insights from their customers and their experience with the application and implementation process. We gained a lot from the scheduled workshops and informal meetings. Consequently, we swiftly engaged with IDMR to launch the project, aiming to go live as soon as possible in 2024,” Short added.
“That was definitely a quick win, and IDMR Solutions is now one of the cornerstones of our TechOps, enabling us to achieve other crucial milestones in our airline’s digital transformation,” Short concluded. Highly adaptable, IDMR’s comprehensive and integrated solutions significantly improve productivity, facilitating collaboration and synergies within GoJet’s TechOps. Regional Carrier GoJet Airlines partners with IDMR for Electronic Task Cards.
“This implementation helps propel GoJet TechOps to new heights,” said Israel Revivo, CEO/President of IDMR Solutions. "Now integrated into the IDMR family, we are thrilled to assist GoJet in achieving its goals. This partnership underscores the trust our clients have in our ability to support their current and future business objectives, particularly considering our growing regional airline customer base. Our comprehensive solution will empower GoJet to accelerate and enhance their paperless initiative, essential in today's demanding Maintenance landscape," added IDMR’s CEO. “IDMR remains committed to delivering highly scalable, adaptable solutions for airlines and MROs that seamlessly integrate with other enterprise applications. Through the implementation of next-generation solutions, GoJet harnesses the best practices and functionality inherent in these applications,” Revivo concluded.
About IDMR Solutions
IDMR Solutions Inc. is a global leader offering enterprise SaaS and mobile solutions for content management, document distribution, electronic task cards, and signatures within the highly regulated aviation industry. InForm, our flagship software, is engineered to provide end-to-end comprehensive business solutions integrated with leading M&E systems. It supports industry leaders' remote and mobile workforces, enabling safe and efficient operations. Thousands of engineers, maintenance planners, technical writers, and maintenance technicians rely on InForm daily for the digital delivery of operational content, replacing paper-based documentation. With aviation leaders trusting IDMR, InForm is the solution of choice for national carriers, heli-operators, defense and logistics contractors, and MRO organizations.
About GoJet Airlines
Established in 2005 and headquartered in St. Louis, MO, GoJet operates crew bases out of Newark (EWR), Washington Dulles (IAD), Chicago (ORD), and St. Louis (STL). Our amazing team of over 1,100 employees help to provide incredible service to over 1 million passengers annually. With more than 160 daily flights to over 50 destinations, all exclusively for United Airlines, we are proud to deliver comfort, and speed in equal measure aboard our revolutionary Bombardier CRJ-550 aircraft.
