Spanish Luxury Real Estate Company to Showcase Products in the Middle East
Cilo Marbella, a leading Spanish luxury real estate company is set to expand its reach with meetings in Dubai, Doha, Riyadh and Kuwait City.MARBELLA, MALAGA, SPAIN, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cilo Marbella, a leading Spanish luxury real estate company is set to expand its reach into the Middle East with a series of meetings in Dubai, Doha, Riyadh and Kuwait City. The company, known for its high-end properties in the prestigious resort location of Marbella, will be showcasing brand new real estate from luxurious brands such as Lamborghini, Elie Saab and Karl Lagerfeld.
The decision to showcase their products in the Middle East comes as a strategic move to tap into the growing demand for luxury properties in the region. With a strong economy and a growing population of high-net-worth individuals, the Middle East has become a lucrative market for luxury real estate. The company aims to cater to this demand by offering top-of-the-line properties that exude luxury and sophistication.
The series of meetings, set to take place in Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, and Kuwait City will provide an opportunity for potential buyers to view and learn more about the company's luxurious properties. The meetings will also serve as a platform for the company to establish partnerships with local real estate agencies and developers, further expanding their presence in the region.
Jason Higgs, Director of Cilo Marbella, is excited about the visit. ‘We are delighted to be meeting both old friends and new in the marvellous cities of Dubai, Doha, Riyadh and Kuwait. We know that locals love to come to Marbella, especially in the summer when temperatures are comparatively cooler. We have a superb selection of luxury properties for sale and rental, including one with the only unique swimming pool picture in the world by the great Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.'
To purchase a property, prices commence from about €1 million, with vacation rental villas from about €20,000 per week.
The following dates have been scheduled:
May 7-8 Dubai
May 9-10 Doha
May 12-13 Riyadh
May 14-15 Kuwait City
Meetings are by appointment only and early booking is advised.
Please contact info@cilomarbella.com or call either office.
UK: +44 20 7754 9157
Spain: +34 952 768 331
Jason Higgs
Cilo Marbella
+34 952 76 83 31
info@cilomarbella.com