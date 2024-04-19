Imperfect Pointes and Tutulist Join Forces to Revolutionize Sustainable Dancewear Access in Celebration of Earth Month
Imperfect Pointes & Tutulist unite for sustainable dancewear access this Earth Month, transforming the industry with eco-friendly and accessible solutions.
We are thrilled to collaborate with Tutulist to make sustainable dancewear more accessible to dancers in the United States.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, April 19th, 2022 – Imperfect Pointes, the UK-based sustainable dancewear brand, has announced an exciting partnership with Tutulist, the leading marketplace for new and gently-used dancewear and costumes in the US. This strategic collaboration aims to improve the availability of Imperfect Pointes' “World’s First Sustainable Ballet Tights” for dancers in the United States.
— Helen Banks
Imperfect Pointes has been disrupting the dancewear industry since its inception in 2020, founded by a ballet mom determined to offer stylish, durable dancewear while championing sustainability. Recognizing the growing demand for sustainable options in the US market, Imperfect Pointes sought a partnership to enhance accessibility to its products and eliminate overseas shipping challenges.
The collaboration between Imperfect Pointes and Tutulist presents an innovative solution for dancers seeking sustainable options. With Tutulist's efficient distribution network and commitment to sustainability, US-based dancers can now easily order Imperfect Pointes' eco-friendly tights without incurring overseas shipping charges. Most tights arrive within a few days, providing unprecedented convenience and accessibility.
The synergy between Imperfect Pointes and Tutulist goes beyond shared values of sustainability. Both brands are committed to fostering a more inclusive and accessible dance community, breaking down barriers to participation and promoting conscious consumption.
Helen Banks, Founder of Imperfect Pointes, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Tutulist to make sustainable dancewear more accessible to dancers in the United States. Together, we are not only offering high-quality, eco-friendly products but also promoting a more sustainable and inclusive dance industry."
Sara Judd, Founder of Tutulist, echoed the sentiment, saying, "At Tutulist, we believe in focusing on the entire lifecycle of a dance garment; from creation and manufacturing to secondhand solutions to extend the life of the item. It has a true impact in improving our industry’s environmental impact. Our partnership with Imperfect Pointes aligns perfectly with our mission to make sustainable solutions more accessible to our community."
Imperfect Pointes' sustainable ballet tights, available in pink, brown, and bronze, are crafted from durable, color-fast recycled nylon and feature a unique sculpting and shaping waistband. They have already gained recognition from top ballet companies, including the Royal Ballet, and come with a tights recycling program, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to sustainability.
Tutulist, founded by former ballet dancer Sara Judd, aims to provide a platform for dancers to buy and sell gently-used dancewear and costumes while promoting sustainability and accessibility. Since its launch in 2022, Tutulist has facilitated the exchange of over 20,000 dancewear and costume items, fostering a community of “Dancers for the Planet.”
As Earth Day approaches on April 22nd, Imperfect Pointes and Tutulist invite dancers across the US to join them on their journey towards a more sustainable, accessible, and supportive dance community. Together, they are innovating solutions to revolutionize the way dancers shop for dancewear and empowering them to make environmentally conscious choices without compromising style or quality.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Stephanie Holt
media@tutulist.com
-END-
About Imperfect Pointes:
Imperfect Pointes is a stylish, sustainable dancewear brand based in the UK. Founded in 2020, Imperfect Pointes aims to revolutionize the dancewear industry by offering high-quality, eco-friendly products while promoting inclusivity and sustainability.
www.imperfectpointes.com
About Tutulist:
Tutulist is the first marketplace to buy and sell new and gently used dancewear and costumes, and platform to discover new and growing dancewear brands and designers. Tutulist’s mission is to connect dancers through dancewear and help the planet in the process.
www.tutulist.com
Stephanie Holt
Tutulist
+1 801-473-3115
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
TikTok