Hot Shot’s Secret® Introduces Green Diamond™ 0W-20 Light Duty Diesel Motor Oil with FR3®
Hot Shot's Secret now offers a 0W-20 light duty motor oil for use in GM Duramax 2.7 and 3.0 diesel engines or engines that require Dexos D 0W - 20 Specification
This full synthetic oil has great heat resistance and cleaning properties, especially for trucks and SUVs with turbochargers that are prone to heat issues. ”MT. GILEAD, OH, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Shot’s Secret®, the fastest growing performance lubricant brand in the USA, now offers a new 0W-20 light duty diesel motor oil that is ideal for the GM Duramax 2.7 and 3.0 engine, or any diesel engine requires a Dexos™ D 0W-20 specification. Hot Shot’s Secret 0W-20 Green Diamond™ Fleet is a 100% fully synthetic oil using only Group III base oils and is infused with Hot Shot’s Secret’s patented FR3 Nano Technology® that improves shear stability, film strength & friction reduction.
— Hot Shot’s Secret Brand Manager Josh Steinmetz
Its powerful additive package delivers unsurpassed levels of longevity and performance while increasing fuel mileage and horsepower, even during extreme hot and cold temps. This special detergent package provides exceptional oxidation and thermal stability, prevents deposits and oil breakdown for longer drain intervals that saves money and maintenance time.
Hot Shot’s Secret Brand Manager, Josh Steinmetz, says, “We’re excited to introduce this new viscosity of Green Diamond motor to the lineup. When we had the opportunity to offer this product to our customers it was an easy decision. This full synthetic oil has great heat resistance and cleaning properties, especially for trucks and SUVs with turbochargers that are prone to heat issues. This oil should be the go-to choice for Duramax 2.7 and 3.0 vehicles that need to keep turbochargers cool and free from deposits.”
Green Diamond Fleet 0W-20 Green Diamond™ is recommended for all light-duty trucks and SUVs with engines that require Dexos D 0W-20 specification oil. It is not recommended for use in applications that require CK-4 or earlier specifications.
Green Diamond Fleet 0W-20 is now available in either a 1 gallon or 5-gallon size and can be purchased online at Hot Shot’s Secret, or nationwide at a local Hot Shot’s Secret dealer near you.
For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret performance oils, visit HotShotSecret.com, or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot’s Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.
About Hot Shot’s Secret®
Powered by science and with a commitment to environmental stewardship, Hot Shot’s Secret® offers a diverse line of high-performance and preventative maintenance products including fuel and oil additives, engine and gear oil, greases, lubricants, and coolants developed as problem-specific solutions for gas- and diesel-powered vehicles. Major markets include automotive, racing, heavy-duty, fleet, powersports, RV, and agriculture. As the USA's fastest-growing high-performance lubricant brand, Hot Shot’s Secret is manufactured by Lubrication Specialties® Inc. (LSI) in Mount Gilead, OH. LSI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Eagle® Company (Chicago).
