Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,641 in the last 365 days.

Hot Shot’s Secret® Introduces Green Diamond™ 0W-20 Light Duty Diesel Motor Oil with FR3®

Hot Shot’s Secret Green Diamond 0W-20 Light Duty Diesel Motor Oil infused with FR3 Nano Technology

Green Diamond 10W-20 Motor Oil from Hot Shot's Secret, the Diesel Experts

Hot Shot's Secret now offers a 0W-20 light duty motor oil for use in GM Duramax 2.7 and 3.0 diesel engines or engines that require Dexos D 0W - 20 Specification

This full synthetic oil has great heat resistance and cleaning properties, especially for trucks and SUVs with turbochargers that are prone to heat issues. ”
— Hot Shot’s Secret Brand Manager Josh Steinmetz
MT. GILEAD, OH, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Shot’s Secret®, the fastest growing performance lubricant brand in the USA, now offers a new 0W-20 light duty diesel motor oil that is ideal for the GM Duramax 2.7 and 3.0 engine, or any diesel engine requires a Dexos™ D 0W-20 specification. Hot Shot’s Secret 0W-20 Green Diamond™ Fleet is a 100% fully synthetic oil using only Group III base oils and is infused with Hot Shot’s Secret’s patented FR3 Nano Technology® that improves shear stability, film strength & friction reduction.

Its powerful additive package delivers unsurpassed levels of longevity and performance while increasing fuel mileage and horsepower, even during extreme hot and cold temps. This special detergent package provides exceptional oxidation and thermal stability, prevents deposits and oil breakdown for longer drain intervals that saves money and maintenance time.

Hot Shot’s Secret Brand Manager, Josh Steinmetz, says, “We’re excited to introduce this new viscosity of Green Diamond motor to the lineup. When we had the opportunity to offer this product to our customers it was an easy decision. This full synthetic oil has great heat resistance and cleaning properties, especially for trucks and SUVs with turbochargers that are prone to heat issues. This oil should be the go-to choice for Duramax 2.7 and 3.0 vehicles that need to keep turbochargers cool and free from deposits.”

Green Diamond Fleet 0W-20 Green Diamond™ is recommended for all light-duty trucks and SUVs with engines that require Dexos D 0W-20 specification oil. It is not recommended for use in applications that require CK-4 or earlier specifications.

Green Diamond Fleet 0W-20 is now available in either a 1 gallon or 5-gallon size and can be purchased online at Hot Shot’s Secret, or nationwide at a local Hot Shot’s Secret dealer near you.

For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret performance oils, visit HotShotSecret.com, or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot’s Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.

About Hot Shot’s Secret®
Powered by science and with a commitment to environmental stewardship, Hot Shot’s Secret® offers a diverse line of high-performance and preventative maintenance products including fuel and oil additives, engine and gear oil, greases, lubricants, and coolants developed as problem-specific solutions for gas- and diesel-powered vehicles. Major markets include automotive, racing, heavy-duty, fleet, powersports, RV, and agriculture. As the USA's fastest-growing high-performance lubricant brand, Hot Shot’s Secret is manufactured by Lubrication Specialties® Inc. (LSI) in Mount Gilead, OH. LSI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Eagle® Company (Chicago).

Leslie Allen
Martin & Company Advertising/Gold Eagle Company
+1 615-429-7965
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Hot Shot’s Secret® Introduces Green Diamond™ 0W-20 Light Duty Diesel Motor Oil with FR3®

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more