Introducing "My Heart Cries for Justice”- A Story That Sheds Light On Social Issues That Plague Nigeria

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Folashade Oyeladun Ajiboye, an accomplished author and humanitarian, unveils her powerful new novel, "My Heart Cries for Justice." This gripping literary work explores the heart-wrenching journey of a young Nigerian girl, Tife, as she confronts the aftermath of an assault, seeking justice in a society that often turns a blind eye to the pain of survivors.

In a raw and unflinching portrayal, "My Heart Cries for Justice" delves into Tife's dreams of a brighter future, cruelly shattered by a traumatic experience. As she grapples with the complexities of a broken system and a society that dismisses her pain, Tife embarks on a courageous quest for justice, knowing that her suffering is not hers alone. The book paints a poignant picture of the struggles faced by countless girls and women worldwide, but it also illuminates the power of hope and healing that emerges from resilience and community.

In her own words, Folashade Oyeladun Ajiboye explains the inspiration behind her novel: "I wrote this book to address some of the social issues that confront my country of birth, Nigeria. My hope is that, through works of fiction like this, meaningful conversations and solutions will continue to take place to move Nigeria toward a safer and more equitable and just society."

She further states, "For those who have been marginalized, hurt, or broken, or whose lives have been cut off, your tears and sacrifices are a living memorial that will spark righteous justice and will bring transformational change for generations to come."

Readers will be captivated by this compelling narrative that recognizes the humanity of marginalized individuals and acknowledges their strength and resilience. "My Heart Cries for Justice" is a story that will resonate with millions, offering a glimmer of redemption through the pursuit of justice.

About the Author: Folashade Oyeladun Ajiboye
Folashade Ajiboye's life journey has been a remarkable testament to faith, compassion, and unwavering dedication to improving the world. Her diverse background in business, theology, and social sciences uniquely equips her for the challenging roles of evangelist, missionary, preacher, and speaker. Her humanitarian work has touched countless lives and transformed communities globally.

Folashade holds a Master of Business Administration from Queen's University in Ontario and a Bachelor of Arts with a major in economics and a minor in sociology from the University of Winnipeg in Manitoba, both in Canada. She also received her seminary degree from Christ for the Nations Institute in Texas, USA. An avid traveller, she was born in Nigeria and currently resides in Canada.

Grab your copy today.

David Cooper
Woodbridge Publishers
+1 646-740-0925
email us here

