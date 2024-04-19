Attorney General James Announces Sentencing of Bronx Man Convicted of Rape and Child Sex Trafficking

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the sentencing of Paul Alexander, 60, of the Bronx, a Level 3 Sex Offender, for sex trafficking children in 2020 and committing rape in 2016. The prosecution was the result of a joint investigation between the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Human Trafficking Squad that began in June 2020 and ended with Alexander’s arrest in December 2020. Investigators found that Alexander trafficked six children in New York City and solicited an undercover officer for sex with a 12-year-old victim and a 14-year-old victim.

“Paul Alexander’s sickening crimes caused the children he exploited to suffer untold trauma and pain,” said Attorney General James. “While nothing can truly erase the damage he caused, our investigation put a stop to his abuse and today’s sentencing will ensure he faces justice. My office will continue to use every tool at our disposal to stop child sex trafficking and ensure justice for the victims of these crimes. I want to thank the NYPD for their partnership in this investigation.”

“Our dedicated NYPD investigators and law enforcement partners at the Attorney General’s OCTF share an unwavering commitment to protecting survivors of child sex trafficking, one of the most heinous crimes in our society,” said NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban. “We will continue to ensure that anyone who profits from the abuse and exploitation of vulnerable young people is swiftly brought to justice.”

Using covert recording devices, social media, and undercover operations, the investigative team found that Alexander trafficked children for sex in Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx. During a 2020 meeting between Alexander and an undercover police officer, Alexander charged the officer a total of $300 for sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old victim and a 14-year-old victim, supplied the officer with condoms, and encouraged him to use alcohol and marijuana to make the young victims more cooperative.

Last month, Alexander pled guilty to one count of Sex Trafficking of a Child (a Class B violent felony) and one count of Rape in the Second Degree (a Class D violent felony). He was sentenced as a second felony offender to eight years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Attorney General James urges anyone who may be a victim of trafficking or who knows someone who may be a victim to call the NYPD’s Trafficking Hotline at 646-610-7272.

Attorney General James thanks the NYPD’s Human Trafficking Squad for their partnership in this investigation, and the victims and their families for coming forward. Attorney General James also thanks the Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark for her office’s assistance in this investigation and prosecution.

