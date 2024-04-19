Holiday Inn Johor Bahru City Centre Demonstrates Commitment to Community

Holiday Inn Johor Bahru City Centre with the children from Pusat Jagaan Kasih Setanggi Children from Pusat Jagaan Kasih Setanggi were entertained during Break Fasting Event hosted by Holiday Inn Johor Bahru City Centre, in partnership with Maybank staff members and Uncle Fishy The Clown Holiday Inn Johor Bahru City Centre Brought Joy and Necessities to Pusat Jagaan Impian Syimah

Two Heartfelt Ramadan Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives by Holiday Inn Johor Bahru City Centre.

JOHOR BAHRU, JOHOR, MALAYSIA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Ramadan unfolds, Holiday Inn Johor Bahru City Centre is proud to announce its recent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, underscoring its commitment to making a positive impact within the local community during this holy month.

27 March 2024: Bringing Joy and Necessities to Pusat Jagaan Impian Syimah

In a heartwarming display of compassion, Holiday Inn Johor Bahru City Centre embarked on a charitable mission to Pusat Jagaan Impian Syimah, that is located at No 3, Lorong 3, Jalan Kemuncak 3, Kampung Nong Chik, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor. This initiative, conducted in the spirit of giving during the holy month of Ramadan, brought joy to the elderly residents and provided much-needed provisions. These provisions included packed food items prepared by the culinary team, dried goods such as detergents, soaps, and diapers, as well as essential food ingredients like rice and potatoes.

This noble endeavour was made possible through the generous contributions from the guests during the Year-End Christmas 2023 cookie sale, where every purchase of our delectable cookies, guests contributed RM5 towards charity. The cumulative donation enabled the team at Holiday Inn Johor Bahru City Centre to purchase essential items for the charity home, ensuring a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need.

Emelyn Rosales, General Manager of Holiday Inn Johor Bahru City Centre, expressed the hotel's commitment to community welfare, stating, “Back in 2023, our goal was to spread joy through the 'double up the joy by gifting' message. Little did we know, this simple act of purchasing cookies would lead to such a profound impact. As we return to Pusat Jagaan Impian Syimah this Ramadan, we do so with a sense of fulfilment, knowing that our collective efforts have made a meaningful difference in the lives of others. We hope to inspire more acts of kindness within our community, demonstrating the power of compassion and generosity.”

4 April 2024: Spreading Joy with Break Fasting for Pusat Jagaan Kasih Setanggi Children

Continuing the Ramadan CSR efforts, the team at Holiday Inn Johor Bahru City Centre also hosted a heartwarming break fasting (berbuka puasa) event on the 4th of April 2024 for 30 children from Pusat Jagaan Kasih Setanggi. In partnership with Maybank, Uncle Fishy The Clown, and J&C Travel Sdn. Bhd., the hotel organized a delightful evening filled with food, entertainment, and gifts for the children.

The event, held in the spirit of Ramadan, featured a wide array of buffet offerings that delighted the children, along with goodie bags filled with snacks and toys. Generous contributions from Maybank staff members made it possible to distribute 'duit raya', adding to the children's excitement as they celebrate the upcoming festivity of Hari Raya. Additionally, the children enjoyed lively entertainment with mascot and clown performances sponsored by Uncle Fishy The Clown, resulting in wide smiles and abundant happiness.

Reflecting on her touching experience, Emelyn Rosales shared, “Seeing the children's joy and the bonds formed between them and our team has deeply moved us. As we come together during this holy month of Ramadan, we are honoured to host the break fasting event for the children from Pusat Jagaan Kasih Setanggi, and we hope to not only set a positive example as a corporate entity, but also aim to inspire others to join us in giving back to the community and spreading kindness.”

