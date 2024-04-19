Artist Creates World's Largest Snow Art to Combat Microplastics as Urgent Call for Sustainability
Official acknowledged world record in two days, 135,000 footsteps and 3,367 acres.AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a blend of art, environmental awareness, and cartography, a runner-up in sustainable oral care, together with renowned snow artist Simon Beck, has created the world's largest and most sustainable artwork. This is in the battle against microplastics and plastic pollution. Located in the French Alps near Les Arcs, this artwork set a Record Setter acknowledged achievement, and sends an urgent societal message about making plastic-free choices. "These are the only footprints we want to leave. No plastic. No pollution. Crush, Brush, Smyle." is the message incorporated into the artwork referring to plastic-free oral care products, like toothpaste in tablet form.
Through a combination of his creativity and environmental consciousness, artist Simon Beck has brought this message to life as an artwork with 135,000 footsteps on a frozen and snowy lake in his hometown of Les Arcs, France. With an impressive area of 13,625 square metres/3,367 acres, the artwork was created in two days using Beck's footsteps, with a minimal ecological 'footprint'.
A sustainable future
The collaboration with Simon Beck and the Dutch company Smyle extends beyond setting records; it is a call to action for both consumers and businesses to reconsider their ecological footprint. The artwork was created in two days and was covered again on the third day by a layer of 12 centimeters or 4,7 inches of snow. "I find it comforting to think that my art is temporary", says Simon Beck in the mini-documentary on the website. By utilising the natural snow of the French Alps, Simon, and the company aim to spark a global discussion on the plasticisation of humanity and nature. "With this artwork, we want to challenge the established order, to truly think and act differently. Our innovative products, like toothpaste in tablet form and this message in the snow, are proof of that," says founder Almar Fernhout. His company is a pioneer in sustainable oral care, with a mission to deliver effective products that are good for both the user and the planet.
A global call to action
Smyle aims to inspire consumers and businesses to make conscious choices. “The artwork proves that sustainable change starts with creative thinking and acting differently. This world record is the ultimate proof that you can send a compelling message to the world with a minimal footprint and minimal budget,” says Mischa Schreuder, the creative responsible for Smyle at Fitzroy. Check out this direct link to the mini-documentary to learn more about the campaign.
Smyle is a pioneer in sustainable oral care, with a mission to deliver effective products that are good for both the user and the planet. By introducing innovative solutions such as toothpaste tabs, Smyle aims to transform the oral care industry away from plastic packaging and harmful ingredients. With a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Smyle continues to set the standard for eco-friendly oral care solutions. www.wesmyle.com
