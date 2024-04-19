Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,642 in the last 365 days.

Updates In Skilled Work Regional Visa (Subclass 491) By NSW Government

The New South Wales government have announced important updates and changes in the Skilled Work Regional Visa (Subclass 491).

PARRAMATTA, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New South Wales government have announced important updates and changes in the Skilled Work Regional Visa (Subclass 491). These changes in criteria are effective immediately and were announced on April 3, 2024. These changes aim to help people working and living in the regional area to apply for visa more quickly and help the local economy. Also, it aims to help the rural development of the region. As per award-winning immigration lawyers in Sydney, these changes are beneficial for those residing in the regional parts of NSW and will also boost local economy.

Changes In Nominations Criteria For Pathway 1

The main change made in the visa nomination criteria is the reduction in duration of employment requirement. Earlier, the requirement was that skilled workers must be working and residing in regional NSW for 12 months to 1 year. Now, as per new requirements, the workers need to be employed for 6 months, after which they are eligible and can apply for the Skilled Work Regional visa (subclass 491) under Pathway 1.

Benefits Of New Update

Due to this change in the nomination requirement, the skilled workers who have been contributing to the local economy will now be able to avail of the benefits after working for 6 months. This will give many new workers a chance as well. It will generate more opportunities and help with rural and economic growth.

Remaining Criteria

Other requirements include the following:

The employer must be a single registered regional NSW-based.
The applicant must have a job role that is according to the applied nominated occupation or must be closely related to it.
The occupation of work must be classified as skilled as per NSW standards.
Applicant’s minimum salary must be at least $70,000. It can be prorated if the applicant has worked under 38 hours per week.

The people who want to apply for a Skilled Work Regional Visa (Subclass 491) after their selected occupation are reflected in the SkillSelectEOI. For this, they can work with the Best Agents in Parramatta and benefit from these changes announced by the NSW government.

Richa Rajouria
Kave At Law
+61296356733 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

Updates In Skilled Work Regional Visa (Subclass 491) By NSW Government

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Law, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more