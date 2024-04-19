Updates In Skilled Work Regional Visa (Subclass 491) By NSW Government

The New South Wales government have announced important updates and changes in the Skilled Work Regional Visa (Subclass 491).

The New South Wales government have announced important updates and changes in the Skilled Work Regional Visa (Subclass 491). These changes in criteria are effective immediately and were announced on April 3, 2024. These changes aim to help people working and living in the regional area to apply for visa more quickly and help the local economy. Also, it aims to help the rural development of the region.

Changes In Nominations Criteria For Pathway 1

The main change made in the visa nomination criteria is the reduction in duration of employment requirement. Earlier, the requirement was that skilled workers must be working and residing in regional NSW for 12 months to 1 year. Now, as per new requirements, the workers need to be employed for 6 months, after which they are eligible and can apply for the Skilled Work Regional visa (subclass 491) under Pathway 1.

Benefits Of New Update

Due to this change in the nomination requirement, the skilled workers who have been contributing to the local economy will now be able to avail of the benefits after working for 6 months. This will give many new workers a chance as well. It will generate more opportunities and help with rural and economic growth.

Remaining Criteria

Other requirements include the following:

The employer must be a single registered regional NSW-based.

The applicant must have a job role that is according to the applied nominated occupation or must be closely related to it.

The occupation of work must be classified as skilled as per NSW standards.

Applicant’s minimum salary must be at least $70,000. It can be prorated if the applicant has worked under 38 hours per week.

The people who want to apply for a Skilled Work Regional Visa (Subclass 491) after their selected occupation are reflected in the SkillSelectEOI.


