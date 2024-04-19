Susan Van Vleet of Women Moving Forward and Susan Van Vleet Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The workforce is changing, exacerbating old problems and creating new ones, especially for women and families. Susan Van Vleet has dedicated her career to empowering women in the workforce, and with 44 years under her belt, she is changing women’s lives worldwide. Clients have shared that her consulting business is their best-kept secret, and they do not want their competition to hire her.

In 2024, corporations are struggling to retain women. “Women just don’t want to be there anymore because corporate culture is a detriment to their families. Women are looking for jobs that are more user-friendly.” Susan elucidates, “When the pay gap can be closed, women may hang around a little longer, but most women I see just don’t want to be involved in a toxic culture anymore, and a surprising number leave without having another job in place.”

Women (and men) are learning that hybrid positions are best for families, individuals, and for companies. “I wish more companies would embrace this,” Susan laments “I view the lack of hybrid situations as personal control issues. During the pandemic, we learned that a good manager does more than simply pop into someone’s office every so often.

“If you feel your employee has to be in the office, and that employee does not have to be there, you have a personal control problem,” explains Susan. “When all the numbers show an employee is not only doing her job, and doing it very well, there is no need for her to be in the office. When we force employees into the office, we are no longer judging them on productivity, we’re judging them on their physical closeness.”

Women Moving Forward® workshops address personal problems. “We’ve learned that 50% or more of what women must address to be successful are their own internal issues—their backgrounds, culture, family of origin, family issues. Once they deal with these personal issues, dealing with business issues is much easier to handle. We’ve learned that women (and men) cannot deal with external conflict successfully until we deal with internal conflict.”

Susan sees the situation getting worse. Being virtually connected 24-7 creates additional problems in home lives which always spill over to work life. Susan explains, “Before technology blossomed, a lot of people worked for corporations for a very long time, and adjusted to this lifestyle—they became accustomed to not having a satisfying life outside work. These people were financially rewarded and decided they would capitulate. However, as a social worker, I have witnessed how this lifestyle has affected families. Being virtually connected 24-7 is only exacerbating an already bad situation.”

Another problem technology has created is the shared calendar. Employees in high level corporate positions cannot control their own calendars. Women (and men) are making appointments and posting on shared calendars, only to learn that someone else had decided that appointment isn’t important and reschedules. Technology has made it so we don’t have to speak to anyone, we can just move a person’s day around via the shared calendar.

“The majority of employees who I see simply have no control over their own days and have no clue what each day will look like. When you don’t have control over your day or your week, and never know when something is going to pop up, you literally have no control over your life. This creates immense stress,” Susan explains.

With large companies bringing in more and more technology as we go, employees have less and less control over their lives unless they say, “I am not going to do this anymore.” This is what Susan sees happening.

Most women do not understand that what they are experiencing is not unique to them. “When women are separated from each other, we tend to think it’s just us, and we feel crazy. So if we want women to not feel crazy, we have to teach them to speak to each other. Isolation is the worst that can happen.”

And that is exactly what Women Moving Forward® and Susan Van Vleet Consultants® are doing, bringing women together. “We just completed a survey of all the women on our mailing list, some of whom have been with us for the entire 44 years. The survey results show that 100% of attendees feel our workshops are effective, and our attendees tend to get promoted after implementing all they have learned.”

Clients include individuals and major corporations that are household names. For individuals who are not being reimbursed, Susan offers a sliding scale fee. “I do not want fees to be a reason for any women to not attend and connect with other women.” Susan also offers free monthly newsletters at https://womenmovingforward.com.

Women can also soak up Susan and her clients’ wisdom from her book, Women Moving Forward® 12 Years of the Women’s Leadership Retreat Concepts, available on Amazon. This guidebook presents twenty-seven innovative concepts that help women live with intention to create a happy life.

And she is not leaving men behind. Susan’s husband, John Van Vleet, a seasoned psychologist, is doing breakthrough work with men. His course, Men, Relationships, and Work© is very popular in the US and EU. His Advanced Men’s Course©, has also been a huge hit with the 2024 course focusing on how men are not doing well right now and what to do about it.

“Women can heal but will always struggle until men also heal. We need healing on all aspects of the gender spectrum. A lot of men are doing this in fragmented ways—our attempts need to be brought together.”

Close Up Radio will feature Susan Van Vleet in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday, April 23rd at 5pm Eastern.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information about Susan Van Vleet, Women Moving Forward® and Susan Van Vleet Consulting®, please visit https://womenmovingforward.com and https://svanvleetconsult.com.