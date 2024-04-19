Australian Tightens Study Visa Rule For International Students 2024

New Genuine Student (GS) requirements replace Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) requirements.

GOLD COAST, BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Australian government has tightened rules for study visas for international students. This is done to limit the migration inflow in the country and to cope with the housing market crisis that has increased due to the increased migration. New Genuine Student (GS) requirements replace Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) requirements.

This has come into effect from March 23, 2024. It was announced early on December 11, 2023. However, it will only be applicable to the study visa applicants who have applied for a study visa after March 23, 2024. As per migration experts in Gold Coast, this step is taken to reduce the number of migrations. Australia has witnessed a surge of study visa applications from India, the Philippines and China. Hence, the GTE requirement has been replaced by GS requirements.

As per new Genuine Student (GS) requirements, international students applying for Australian study visas need to share their genuine intention of studying in Australia rather than just working. The aim is to ensure students go to their home country after studying or meet and develop skills needed by Australia to be able to work in the country.

According to the new GS requirement, the applicants must provide details of their current circumstances, including family, employment, community and economic circumstances. They need to explain why they chose Australia and the particular college or university and how it will benefit them. In addition, they have to explain their understanding of studying the selected courses and living in Australia. All of these requirements must be written in English, providing an explanation of 150 words for each question.

The English language proficiency requirements have increased. In addition, applicants need to take the new test, which is a genuine student test, to ensure that they genuinely need to study in Australia. Furthermore, the ‘No Further Stay’ clause will limit working options for international students. Experts from Migration Doctors in Australia suggest students and colleges follow these rules for a smooth application process. The government will suspend colleges, providers, institutions, or universities that violate these visa rules and guidelines.