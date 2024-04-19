Center for Internet Security Named Among 2024 Best Companies to Work for in New York

Center for Internet Security Named Among Best Companies to Work for in NY Center for Internet Security Team Accepting 2024 Best Companies in NY Award Center for Internet Security

Cybersecurity nonprofit earns the distinction for the fifth consecutive year

COLONIE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) has once again been named to the list of the Best Companies to Work for in New York by the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, Best Companies Group, and the Rochester Business Journal.

CIS is a mission-based, community-driven nonprofit, committed to making the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments. In addition to offering cybersecurity products and services to the business community, CIS provides no-cost cyber protection to state, local, tribal, and territorial governments, K-12 public schools, public colleges, and universities across the United States.

Since 2020, CIS has been recognized for its exemplary workplace policies, practices, and demographics, as well as employee experience.

“Being named a Best Company to Work for in New York is an honor and acknowledges every employee’s commitment to promoting a positive, inclusive workplace that fosters collaboration, team building, and continuous learning,” said Carolyn Comer, CIS’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “The CIS Leadership Team prioritizes employee health and well-being by offering comprehensive benefits, wellness programs, and work-life balance to every CIS team member.”

“The 2024 Best Companies to Work for in New York fosters a positive environment for employees to thrive. They are champions of business because they look out for the well-being of their team members in addition to what’s best for the company’s bottom line,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, Managing Director, BridgeTower Media/Rochester Business Journal.

The winning organizations were recognized during an awards ceremony April 18, 2024, at the Hilton Albany.

For information, or to speak with CIS about the honor, please contact Sr. Media Relations Manager, Kelly Wyland at kelly.wyland@cisecurity.org or call/text 518-256-6978.

About CIS

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the rapidly changing cybersecurity needs of U.S. election offices. To learn more, visit cisecurity.org or follow us on X: @CISecurity.