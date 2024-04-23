Bull Attorneys® Opens 3rd Wichita Office on South Broadway and Pawnee for our Car, Motorcycle & Truck Accident Clients

Bull Attorneys® now have 4 offices in Kansas including three in Wichita and a 4th in Garden City for Western Kansans.

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bull Attorneys® and Bradley A. Pistotnik and Tony L. Atterbury are pleased to announce the opening of our 3rd Wichita office on South Broadway and Pawnee to help our south Wichita citizens for their personal injuries from Car, Motorcycle and Truck Accidents. Our main number is 316-684-4400 or 800-WIN-BULL.

This new office is located next to the Walmart Supercenter. This convenient location provides close access for clients in need of a personal injury lawyer who live south of Kellogg including Oaklawn, Haysville, Derby, and Mulvane residents. Our research found that many injury clients need a personal injury lawyer near where they live.

The location can be found at Bullattorneys.com. It is located at 2570 N. Broadway, Suite 100A, Wichita, Kansas 67216. For badly injured clients we provide free transportation to our office or will visit people at home or the hospital free of charge.

This office helps injury victims for cases like:

• Car wrecks and pickup accidents.

• Motorcycle accidents and wrecks.

• Pedestrians injuries from being hit by cars, pickups, motorcycles, and semi-trucks.

• Tractor-trailer accidents.

• Cattle Truck accidents.

• Delivery driver accidents with food and consumer product home deliveries.

• Farm and agricultural injuries.

• Wrongful death from negligent hiring, training, and supervision.

Simultaneously with the opening of the Bull Attorneys South Wichita office we are happy to announce the opening of the south office location for Truck Accident Lawyers Group. The new address is 2570 S. Broadway, Suite 100B, Wichita, Kansas 67216.

The location can be viewed at Truckaccidentlawyersgroup.com. This part of the personal injury practice concentrates on semi-truck, 18-wheeler, and large truck accident injury cases. Both parts of our law firm offer free consultations 7 days a week. There are no fees unless we win.

The two websites and multiple offices enable our personal injury attorneys to help injury victims across the entire state of Kansas. Our personal injury lawyers have unique training that is intended to maximize fair compensation that is often substantial. The unique capabilities of Brad Pistotnik, Tony Atterbury, Bill Barr, Mike Baumberger and Corey Sucher offer free advice without the burden of payment.

Our expertise spans multiple states of coverage with some lawyers having different licensures including Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, Nebraska, Florida, Arkansas, Illinois, and Utah.

The focus of the Bull Attorneys is to offer legal services to the public who have insufficient funds to hire a normal hourly rate lawyer by providing contingency plans that are free unless the case is won. Injured people no longer have to pay outrageous hourly rate fees that can be $300.00 to $500.00 per hour just to learn if they have a legitimate case.