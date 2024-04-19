Sabeer Nelli Invites Businesses to Try to Check Customization with Premium Drag-And-Drop Templates

Create branded checks with the company name and logo and print them instantly. No checkbook ordering or waiting is required.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabeer Nelli, CEO and founder of Zil Money, the leading payment platform, has invited businesses to try check customization with premium drag-and-drop templates to enhance their brand visibility. With Zil Money's new service, users can choose from various high-quality designs and printing options for their checks, giving them a professional look that matches their style. The simplified process allows users to easily customize their checks to fit their branding or personal preferences, whether for business, personal use, payroll, or special needs.

Zil Money's check customization service offers unmatched convenience, and many businesses are trying this new template to manage their finances hassle-free. There is no longer a need to order pre-printed checks and wait for deliveries. The all-in-one user-friendly platform allows you to design and print checks on any printer using blank stock or plain paper. This flexibility means businesses can print checks instantly from anywhere, whether through email or traditional mail.

"We aim to give businesses affordable and efficient financial solutions. Our newest service revolutionizes check customization, offering top-notch designs and printing options at an unbeatable price."

Zil Money, the check printing and mailing platform, now provides affordable solutions for small business owners. Options include First Class Check Mailing, First Class USPS Canada, First Class with Tracking, Priority Mail Through USPS, Express Mail USPS, and FedEx Overnight USA and Canada. The platform also offers recurring mail check payments in all these categories, ensuring businesses can pay bills promptly at reasonable rates.

Zil Money is also experiencing a rise in small businesses signing up for its Payroll by Credit Card feature. This tool allows businesses to pay their employees easily using credit cards, which is particularly beneficial for those struggling with cash flow issues. Business owners appreciate the convenience of converting credit card payments into printed or emailed checks through the platform and easy access to transaction history. Many businesses have integrated Zil Money with their accounting systems for streamlined processing and better oversight of payments. In addition to quick funding, Zil Money's credit card payroll feature provides various advantages, including saving money through cash-back rewards, tax benefits, and improved cash flow management.