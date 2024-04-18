Visit from Representatives of Argentina
On 16 April 2024, ICCROM Director-General had the honour of receiving the Chargé d'Affaires Mr Alejandro Luppino, Counselor of the Argentine Embassy and Mr Lucas Ricardo Paviolo, Secretary of the Embassy.
The meeting commenced with a brief overview of ICCROM's fruitful collaboration with Argentina, highlighting significant initiatives such as the RE-ORG courses and the active involvement of Argentine conservation professionals in various ICCROM activities.
There was also discussion on the importance of Spanish language for the region, and for ICCROM to continue its efforts to undertake activities in Spanish.
Ideas and possibilities were discussed, paving the way for potential joint ventures and projects aimed at advancing cultural preservation efforts.
We extend our gratitude to the Chargé d'Affaires for visiting us, and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration with Argentina, an ICCROM Member State since 1988.