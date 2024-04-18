Visit from Representatives of Argentina

On 16 April 2024, ICCROM Director-General had the honour of receiving the Chargé d'Affaires Mr Alejandro Luppino, Counselor of the Argentine Embassy and Mr Lucas Ricardo Paviolo, Secretary of the Embassy.

The meeting commenced with a brief overview of ICCROM's fruitful collaboration with Argentina, highlighting significant initiatives such as the RE-ORG courses and the active involvement of Argentine conservation professionals in various ICCROM activities.