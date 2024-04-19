Versasec Announces Its Credential Management Integration of FIDO2 Fingerprint Biometrics

Versasec logo

Versasec

Versasec Announces Its Credential Management Integration of FIDO2 Fingerprint Biometrics

Versasec Announces Its Credential Management Integration of FIDO2 Fingerprint Biometrics

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versasec’s commitment to enabling FIDO2 for the enterprise continues to shine with its latest product version, 6.11. Versasec credential management systems, vSEC:CMS and vSEC:CLOUD, can now issue and enroll passwordless authenticators that support FIDO2 fingerprint biometrics. Versasec released new workflows to help IT administrators and Operators easily adopt fingerprint technology.

“The Versasec team has been laser-focused on enabling full lifecycle management of hardware-bound FIDO2 passkeys for the Enterprise,” stated Joakim Thorén, CEO and founder of Versasec. Now, in version 6.11, we are seeing the true value this investment is delivering to our customers.” New and existing customers can now download vSEC:CMS 6.11.

Versasec announced the new version also brings faster vSEC:CMS application startup and enhanced communication performance. Additionally, the R&D team has optimized the vSEC:CMS applications for thin clients (VDI). Versasec continues to strive for performance and user-friendliness with every release. Finally, 6.11 introduces a new identity provider (IdP) integration for FIDO management: Ping Identity.

Gabriela Peralta
Versasec LLC
+1 855-655-6281
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Versasec Announces Its Credential Management Integration of FIDO2 Fingerprint Biometrics

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Gabriela Peralta
Versasec LLC
+1 855-655-6281
Company/Organization
Versasec AB
Box 2070
Stockholm, 10312
Sweden
+1 855-655-6281
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Versasec is the leading identity and credential management software and service provider for organizations and corporations worldwide. The award-winning software offers a new approach to identity and credential management. Versasec enables the highest levels of security in an increasingly connected world with growing numbers of remote workers, online business, and threat actors. The security provided by Versasec serves as a cornerstone in every enterprise security system to fully take advantage of the digital transformation. Versasec’s products help companies of all sizes easily deploy and manage virtual and physical smarts cards, tokens, RFID, FIDO and other PKI credentials throughout their lifecycle. Software developed by Versasec is available for on-prem and private clouds or as managed services (SaaS). Versasec has offices in Sweden, USA, Germany, France, UAE, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Egypt. It is headquartered in Stockholm and Austin, TX. Its customers enjoy first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec’s products are available through our extensive reseller network.

Check out the Versasec blog here.

More From This Author
Versasec Announces Its Credential Management Integration of FIDO2 Fingerprint Biometrics
Versasec Launches vSEC:CMS 6.10, Enriched with Customer Perspectives
Versasec Appoints CSO in its Commitment to Service and Excellence
View All Stories From This Author