Parents create innovative game to teach kids emotional intelligence 🎲

Hey Feelings. It is a mix of books, board games, and digital experience that promises to educate kids on emotional intelligence through play.

WARSAW, POLAND, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To meet the exploding need for games that address kids’s emotional intelligence, three parents with backgrounds in animation, design, and tech, created Hey Feelings, the first Books and Board Game experience for families.

Hey Feelings launched on Kickstarter on April 16, 2024 and was fully funded in three hours.As word spread among the parenting community online, Hey Feelings very quickly doubled its Kickstarter funding goal.

The response was explosive among parents, caregivers, bloggers, and educators expressing a need for support strengthening emotional intelligence in an entertaining way amongst children.

According to Columbia University, 40% of preschoolers lack emotional skills. The Journal of School Psychology has reported 50% of kids are struggling with peer relationships. With a sharp increase in autism and ADHD diagnoses, parents are searching more than ever for solutions to build emotional intelligence in their kids.

What is Hey Feelings?

Hey Feelings is a one-of-a-kind fun and entertaining Books & Board Game In-One experience that helps kids build emotional intelligence and brings the whole family together.

The game and books feature two characters, Filly the cat & Dilly the dog, who join kids on an exciting adventure through quests and challenges as they become masters of their emotions. Hey Feelings also includes books that address emotion-filled daily scenarios kids face with ideas and conversation starters on how to tackle them.

The creators of Hey Feelings are three award-winning creators (and parents!) who have worked with The Oscars Academy, Disney, Netflix, and Google.

Hey Feelings is endorsed by key thought leaders in the kids’s wellness space.

“As both a parent educator and a parent myself, this game ticks ALL the boxes.” - Myla Leinweber, a PCI Certified Parent Coach and Educator with a B.Ed and M.Ed

“I can see how much work you’ve put into it. It’s a great product.” - TEDx speaker, author, parenting counselor, and 20 year-long advocate for families, Leal Stone.

