MERIDIAN PUSHING INNOVATION TO THE NEXT LEVEL

ARCHER-GUARD NOMINATED FOR EUROPEAN INSPIRATION AWARD

With the Archer-Guard we are one of the very few viable alternatives to the truck mounted attenuator, the TMA.” — Peter Whitford, Meridian CEO

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meridian Rapid Defense Group is proud to announce that its latest breakthrough product, the Archer-Guard, has been nominated for a prestigious industry award.

A judging panel of industry experts chose Meridian’s Archer-Guard from 75 entries as a finalist in the Inspiration Award category at the Intertraffic Amsterdam Conference, which is acknowledged worldwide as the leading global gathering for the traffic technology and mobility sector.

Leading Meridian’s team this week in Amsterdam, Peter Whitford, founder and CEO of Meridian Rapid Defense Group said, “With the Archer-Guard we are one of the very few viable alternatives to the truck mounted attenuator, the TMA. So many here at the convention are telling us they’re very impressed with the ease of use of the Archer-Guard. They like how it is new technology and how it is mobile, it’s fast and how it can be rapidly deployed on streets or highways.”

The Archer-Guard protects people, workers, drivers, and equipment with a truly modular solution that can fit any road work situation. The system is ideal for protecting a flagger or a team of workers operating close to moving traffic. To add to its acknowledged effectiveness, it is a purely mobile product. Wheels attached to the Archer-Guard make it easy to move from location to location in only a matter of minutes.

“Here in Amsterdam, they’re telling us the Archer-Guard is ideal for streets that are too narrow to have a TMA and there are plenty around this city. In places where workers are currently protected by cones and flimsy Type 2 barricades, this new technology will ensure that those workers can now be looked after with the same security that the TMA’s provide,” said Mr. Whitford.

The Inspiration Award recognizes companies which have developed essential solutions while pushing innovation to the next level. Whether it be through enhanced performance, improved safety or greater efficiency, these new solutions are enabling government authorities and system integrators to set the standard for future mobility, while also empowering cooperation with an ever-growing network of stakeholders.

The Archer-Guard is one of several widely used products developed by Meridian’s team of design specialists. The Archer 1200 mobile barrier and the Archer Beam Gate are familiar sights at crowded events across the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand.

At the NFL Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Meridian’s barriers and beam gates were used to protect crowds. At the 2024 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Archer 1200 Barriers stopped a certain disaster when a woman rammed the barriers trying to drive onto the parade route. Several hundred people were in the area at the time and were full of praise for the lifesaving security the Archer barriers provided.

“It is so satisfying to see that a new product like the Archer-Guard that we proudly developed from scratch and is a proven lifesaver, has gained such extraordinary recognition by real experts in the traffic industry,” said Mr. Whitford.

The 2024 Intertraffic Amsterdam had 900 public and private organizations exhibiting in 13 halls. Thirty-five thousand industry professionals and representatives from cities and regions from more than a 140 countries attended.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities, and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com

