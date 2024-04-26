Affordable Dental Care Comes to Vellore with the Launch of Indira Dental Clinic by Dentist in Vellore Dr. Rockson Samuel

Dr Rockson Samuel Before & After Images Dr Rockson Samuel

Residents searching for a “dentist near me” in Vellore now have a new option for high-quality dental care with Indira Dental Clinic by Dr. Rockson Samuel.

VELLORE, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vellore – Residents searching for a “dentist near me” in Vellore now have a new option for high-quality, affordable dental care with the opening of Indira Dental Clinic by Dr. Rockson Samuel. Situated within the renowned 100-bed India Super Specialty Hospital, this state-of-the-art clinic aims to provide accessible dental services, including teeth whitening, dental implants, and root canal treatments, ensuring oral health is within reach for everyone.

Located conveniently within the prestigious India Super Specialty Hospital in Vellore, Indira Dental Clinic boasts a team of skilled dental professionals committed to delivering exceptional care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Dr. Rockson Samuel, a seasoned dentist in Vellore with years of experience, leads the clinic with a mission to improve oral health and enhance smiles across Vellore.

Understanding the financial constraints many face when seeking dental treatment, Indira Dental Clinic offers competitive pricing without compromising on the quality of care. From routine dental check-ups and cleanings to more complex procedures like dental crowns and bridges, the clinic provides a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient.

In addition to its physical location, Indira Dental Clinic is also launching velloredental.com, an online platform designed to provide patients with easy access to information about services, appointment scheduling, and oral health resources. The website aims to streamline the patient experience, making it simple and convenient to manage dental care online.

“We are thrilled to bring affordable dental care to Vellore with the opening of Indira Dental Clinic,” said Dr. Rockson Samuel. “Our team is dedicated to helping our patients achieve and maintain optimal oral health by offering personalized, compassionate care at prices that won’t break the bank.”

To celebrate the grand opening of Indira Dental Clinic, special promotions and discounts will be available for new patients searching for a “dentist near me” in Vellore. For more information about the clinic and its services, or to schedule an appointment for teeth whitening, dental implants, or a dental check-up, visit velloredental.com or contact the clinic directly at 7010650063.

About Indira Dental Clinic

Indira Dental Clinic, led by Dr. Rockson Samuel, is a leading dental practice in Vellore committed to providing affordable, high-quality dental care to patients of all ages. With a focus on prevention, education, and personalized treatment plans, the clinic strives to improve oral health and enhance smiles across the community. For more information, visit velloredental.com.

Indira Dental Clinic | Dr Rockson Samuel | Top Dentist in Vellore for RCT, Braces, Dental Implants, & Extractions