Carper Defends EPA’s Light- and Medium-Duty Vehicle Emissions Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today spoke on the Senate floor in opposition to S. 4072, a bill that would block federal funding for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) final rule to limit tailpipe emissions from light-duty and medium-duty vehicles, such as cars and pickup trucks. By a vote of 52-46, with 60 votes required for passage, the bill did not pass.

“Scientists have repeatedly sounded the alarm. We are running out of time to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and slow climate change for the health of our planet. And, there is no Planet B,” said Senator Carper. “We need to continue reining in emissions from the transportation sector, because that happens to be where the single-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. economy is.”

“This rule would actually bolster … consumer choices when it comes to purchasing new vehicles. And by giving manufacturers flexibilities to use a mixture of technologies, this rule ensures that consumers will have a wider range of vehicle choices — from advanced gasoline vehicles to hybrids, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and … a whole range of battery-powered vehicles,” continued Carper.

Carper concluded: “Supporting this bill and blocking EPA’s rule would be harmful to human health, to our planet, the economy and consumers. And that’s why I oppose this measure and urge our colleagues to join me and others in opposing it as well.”

Click here to watch Chairman Carper’s full remarks on the Senate floor.

###