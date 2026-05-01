ICYMI: Whitehouse Launches Weekly Series Asking Senate to Agree to “Simple Truths” about Climate Change

Senate Republicans blocked Whitehouse unanimous consent request last night urging the Senate to recognize that climate-driven sea level rise is real

Washington, D.C. – In case you missed it, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), last night requested unanimous consent to pass a resolution asking the Senate to agree to a “simple truth”: Sea level rise is real; fossil fuel-caused climate change is accelerating its effects; and sea-level rise is causing chaos for American families and driving up their costs.

“Climate change is real. Earlier this year, I came to the floor and asked my colleagues if they could all agree on that simple, scientific fact. Sadly, given the nature of this body, they could not,” said Whitehouse last night on the Senate floor.

Whitehouse continued, “So, we’re going to break it down into smaller bits because the reality of climate change is made up of many, many simple truths. And I hope that by breaking it down piece by piece, I can find areas where my colleagues will agree. Today’s simple truth: sea levels are rising. Can we agree on that?”

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) blocked Whitehouse’s unanimous consent request. Whitehouse read out the course listings on climate change from the University of Wisconsin.

Last night’s resolution kicks off a series of weekly unanimous consent requests that Senator Whitehouse will offer urging the Senate to agree to the science-backed simple truths underpinning the reality of climate change. The Senator introduced the resolutions in December 2025, and offered a first resolution in January to affirm the reality that climate change is caused by fossil fuel combustion. Senate Republicans also blocked that unanimous consent request.

Full video of the exchange is available here.