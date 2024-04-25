Authentick Announces Exciting Rebrand to Jovo, Elevating User Experience
Authentickator is now Jovo, thanks to your feedback for a simpler, memorable name.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move guided by customer insights and evolving market demands, Authentick, a key player in the digital collectibles market, is pleased to announce its rebranding to Jovo. This decision is aimed at enhancing brand recall and accessibility, ensuring alignment with the expectations of today's digital consumers.
The rebranding to Jovo follows extensive market research and feedback, which highlighted a preference among stakeholders for a name that is simpler to pronounce and easier to remember. The new brand identity, Jovo, reflects the company's ethos of clarity, efficiency, and approachability, prioritizing a frictionless and engaging user experience.
Jovo signifies a renewed approach to digital asset interactions, emphasizing them as not just transactions but engaging adventures. With this new identity, the company is set to transform the technology landscape, focusing on community, connectivity, and innovative digital solutions. Jovo is committed to creating a vibrant digital marketplace that serves as a playground for secure and enjoyable digital activities.
Under the Jovo brand, the company continues its mission to lead in innovation and reliability while promoting inclusivity and enjoyment in the digital domain. This rebranding underscores the company's responsiveness to user feedback and its adaptability to the dynamic technological environment.
Jovo extends its gratitude to the community whose valuable insights have significantly influenced this transformative rebrand. This initiative represents more than a new chapter; it is a renewed pledge to users and the future of digital engagements.
Further updates will be shared as Jovo advances in its quest to redefine and enhance the digital collectibles experience.
About Jovo
Jovo, previously known as Authentick, is not just a technology company; it’s a revolution in the digital asset world. Through innovation, reliability, and a deep connection with our community, we’re not just facilitating transactions; we’re creating a vibrant marketplace that’s fun, trustworthy, and accessible to all. Jovo was co-founded by Menyala and backed by Temasek.
For more information, visit Jovo.io or our Shop Page, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and LAZADA.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Amanda Tan amanda.tan@jovo.io
Amanda Tan
Jovo.io
+65 8338 7089
amanda.tan@jovo.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other