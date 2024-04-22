Flavor Palm Beach Expands and Rebrands As Flavor South Florida

Flavor South Florida restaurant month will take place in September 2024. Restaurants interested in participating can register now. Il Mulino NY Boca Raton’s beet salad (Photo credit: Sampson Photography)

Registration is open for Northern Broward County, Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast, & Melbourne restaurants to participate this September

Flavor South Florida's 2024 season promises to be our biggest and best one yet. We are excited to showcase the incredible flavors and talents of South Florida's culinary community.” — Kerri Paizzi, CEO of Flavor South Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception in 2007, Flavor Palm Beach has been a beloved event, showcasing the vibrant and diverse culinary scene from Tequesta to Boca Raton. This year, the event is expanding its horizons to reach even more food enthusiasts by including restaurants from Melbourne to Pompano Beach. With this expansion, Flavor Palm Beach is rebranding as Flavor South Florida and aims to provide an unforgettable dining experience for a larger audience.

Flavor South Florida is thrilled to announce that registration for its 2024 season is now open. Celebrating its 17th year, the highly anticipated annual restaurant month has become a culinary highlight in the region, offering locals and tourists the opportunity to indulge in exquisite multi-course meals at a variety of top-notch restaurants.

Throughout the entire month of September, Flavor South Florida will exclusively offer delectable prix fixe menus at participating restaurants. September was strategically chosen as it aligns with South Florida's slowest tourism period, encouraging locals and visitors to explore the area's culinary treasures.

"We are thrilled to invite everyone to be part of Flavor South Florida's 2024 season, which promises to be our biggest and best one yet," said Kerri Paizzi, CEO of Flavor South Florida. "With the addition of new restaurants and an extended reach, we are excited to showcase the incredible flavors and talents of South Florida's culinary community, which will include James Beard and Michelin Star awarded chefs."

For more information about Flavor South Florida, including participating restaurants and menus, visit flavorpb.com. Follow Flavor South Florida on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and mouthwatering visuals.

Restaurants interested in participating in Flavor South Florida 2024 should email admin@flavorpb.com. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged to secure a spot in this highly sought-after event.

About Flavor South Florida

Flavor South Florida, formerly known as Flavor Palm Beach, is an annual restaurant month event that celebrates the culinary excellence of South Florida. Since 2007, it has provided an opportunity for food enthusiasts to experience specially crafted menus at participating restaurants, showcasing the region's diverse and vibrant culinary scene. With its expansion in 2024, Flavor South Florida aims to captivate an even larger audience, bringing a month-long celebration of flavors from Melbourne to Pompano Beach.