Halstead Media Co-Founder Launches Planting Acorns: A Platform Empowering Sub-$3M Landscapers to Master Marketing
Exclusively for landscape contractors, Planting Acorns provides the education and training needed to avoid common marketing mistakes and accelerate growth.MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corey Halstead, co-founder of Halstead Media, announced today the launch of Planting Acorns, a new educational and training platform specifically tailored to support landscape and outdoor living contractors on the road to $3M. Drawing on the extensive learnings and proven strategies of Halstead Media, Planting Acorns provides specialized training, courses, and ongoing coaching designed to empower companies to implement and manage marketing strategies that drive consistent leads, secure better projects and accounts, and achieve sustainable revenue growth.
"There are over 600,000 landscaping companies in the US, with more than 85% failing to reach $2M in annual revenue," said Corey Halstead. "Why do the top 8% skyrocket to $3M+ while the large majority struggle to scale year after year? It certainly takes many pieces all working together, but we’ve proven that marketing plays a massive role in this journey."
Many landscape companies face significant marketing challenges as they work to scale, often falling prey to budget-friendly marketing agencies that overpromise and underdeliver, or they are overlooked by top-tier agencies catering to larger companies. This leaves a staggering number of businesses without effective marketing support, struggling to manage their marketing internally without the necessary expertise. The lack of a clear marketing roadmap and insight into effective practices often leads to prolonged periods of stagnated growth.
Planting Acorns offers a comprehensive solution to these challenges. The platform reveals a clear, step-by-step marketing roadmap based on the acclaimed Halstead system, which has been proven effective for industry leaders. Through bite-sized education segments, free actionable weekly marketing tips, detailed training classes, and hands-on coaching from industry veterans like Corey Halstead himself, members can effectively implement strategies that drive growth.
Halstead continued, “The landscape industry is fortunate to have many excellent consultants, educational and training outlets, and associations focused on improving operations, crew efficiencies, profitability, professionalism, job costing, and more. These elements are essential for driving growth, hands down. But proper marketing is also a critical piece of the puzzle. We’ve recognized a significant gap in experience-backed, industry-specific marketing education solutions for the large majority of contractors—those generating less than $3M in annual revenue.”
“I am at a point in my career where I want to give back and help more landscape contractors,” added Halstead. “With now over 10 years at Halstead driving growth and results as the marketing agency for the top 10% of contractors, I feel that we owe it to share what actually works today. We’ve got so much data and so many proven learnings. I’ve never lost my passion for what I am calling 'The Road to $3M,' and I’m super excited. Halstead can continue focusing on being the absolute best marketing partner for the top 10%, and now with Planting Acorns, we can help equip contractors with the marketing knowledge, tools, and support they need to unlock their full growth potential. I grew up in this industry, working much of my early career with the very same companies Planting Acorns is designed to help. It’s a full-circle day for me in many ways.”
Visit PlantingAcorns.com to explore membership options, sign up for the free weekly newsletter, and begin transforming your landscape marketing strategy. For further inquiries or for sponsorship/partnership opportunities, please contact Corey at Hello@plantingacorns.com.
Corey Halstead
Planting Acorns
hello@plantingacorns.com