Stronger local-disaster response will keep people safer

CANADA, April 18 - Updated on April 18, 2024

The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities and funds projects that support First Nations and local governments to better prepare for disasters and reduce risks from hazards in a changing climate.

First Nations and local governments throughout British Columbia will receive approximately $2.7 million from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund as follows:

?akisqnuk First Nation – Emergency Operations Centre (EOC)

Approved amount: $30,000

Abbotsford – EOC Training

Approved amount: $21,602.75

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District – Regional: Building Capacity and Improving Resiliency in Emergency Operations

Regional partner: Port Alberni

Approved amount: $60,000

Boothroyd Indian Band – EOC

Approved amount: $30,000

Bowen Island – EOC Tabletop, Equipment and Electrical Upgrade

Approved amount: $30,000

Burnaby – EOC Software

Approved amount: $30,000

Burns Lake – EOC Tabletop Exercise

Approved amount: $24,931

Cariboo Regional District – EOC Equipment and Training 2024

Approved amount: $13,875.90

Central Coast Regional District – In-Person and Virtual EOC Training and Equipment

Approved amount: $30,000

Chase – EOC Generator Purchase

Approved amount: $15,000

Chawathil First Nation – Acquisition of EOC Trailer and Trailer Orientation Training Day

Approved amount: $28,198.50

Chetwynd – EOC Exercise Development and Training

Approved amount: $29,947

Cowichan Tribes – EOC Equipment and Storage

Approved amount: $30,000

Daylu Dena Council – EOC Training

Approved amount: $30,000

Ditidaht First Nation – EOC Setup and Signage

Approved amount: $30,000

Fort Nelson First Nation – EOC Emergency Generator

Approved amount: $30,000

Fort St. John – Development of New Primary EOC Location

Approved amount: $30,000

Fraser-Fort George Regional District – Mobile EOC Power, Communications, EOC Staff Emergency Sustenance, Training and Exercising Improvements

Approved amount: $30,000

Gibsons – EOC

Approved amount: $30,000

Golden – Radios and 72-Hour Kits

Approved amount: $28,623.26

Granisle – EOC Building Upgrade and Mock Exercise Training

Approved amount: $30,000

Harrison Hot Springs – EOC Capacity

Approved amount: $18,524

Heiltsuk First Nation – 2024 EOC Project

Approved amount: $30,000

Highlands – East Fire Hall EOC Back Up Generator – Connections and Commissioning

Approved amount: $15,000

Hope – EOC Communication and Operations Equipment

Approved amount: $30,000

Houston – 2024 EOC Training and Equipment

Approved amount: $30,000

Iskut First Nation – Mobile EOC

Approved amount: $30,000

Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations – EOC Operational Resiliency

Approved amount: $30,000

Kent – Equipment and Training

Approved amount: $30,000

Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation – EOC Capacity Enhancement

Approved amount: $30,000

Kitsumkalum Band – EOC Update

Approved amount: $30,000

Kwikwetlem First Nation – Building Emergency Response Capacity

Approved amount: $30,000

Lhtako Dene Nation – Amateur Radio Repeater for EOC Centre. Very High Frequency Repeater and High Frequency Portable Communications

Approved amount: $30,000

Lytton – EOC Training

Approved amount: $28,901.72

Mackenzie – 2024 EOC Grant Application

Approved amount: $30,000

McBride – 2024 EOC Training and Equipment

Approved amount: $24,317.28

Metchosin – EOC Operations & Updates

Approved amount: $30,000

Mission – Regional: EOC Training and Exercise – Collaboration and Mutual Response

Regional partner: Leq’a:mel First Nation

Approved amount: $57,117

Nak’azdli Whut’en – Regional: Nak’azdli Whut’en and the District of Fort St. James Joint EOC

Regional partner: Fort St. James

Approved amount: $60,000

Nanaimo Regional District – 2024 EOC Training Project

Approved amount: $29,994.51

North Coast Regional District – Backup Generators for Haida Gwaii

Approved amount: $30,000

Okanagan Indian Band – Mobile EOC

Approved amount: $30,000

Old Masset Village Council – Regional: Joint Emergency Management Training/Exercise Project

Regional partner: Masset

Approved amount: $52,116.36

Parksville – Regional: 2024 EOC Training and Supplies

Regional partner: Qualicum Beach

Approved amount: $59,956.14

Penticton – 2024 EOC Equipment and Training

Approved amount: $29,050

Pitt Meadows – EOC Training and Table Top Exercise, and EOC Supplies

Approved amount: $28,624.57

Port Coquitlam – Enhancements to EOC facilities

Approved amount: $27,850

Port Moody – Multi-Jurisdictional Extreme Temperature Preparedness

Approved amount: $29,932.66

Powell River – Regional: qathet Region Department Operations Centre

Regional partner: Tla’amin Nation

Approved amount: $60,000

Prince George – EOC Training/Exercises and Equipment Modernization

Approved amount: $22,500

qathet Regional District – Regional EOC Tabletop Workshops Series

Approved amount: $30,000

Quesnel – EOC Training

Approved amount: $14,000

Revelstoke – EOC Exercise Training

Approved amount: $17,000

Saanich – EOC – Training and Exercising

Approved amount: $30,000

Saulteau First Nations – EOC Equipment and Training

Approved amount: $16,900

Seabird Island Band – 2024 Training and Equipment

Approved amount: $29,920.00

Sékw’els’as First Nation – EOC Capacity Building

Approved amount: $28,750

Sidney – EOC Equipment and Training

Approved amount: $30,000

Siska Band – Regional: Nlaka’pamux Nation EOC Capacity Building

Regional partners: Nicomen Indian Band, Skuppah Indian Band

Approved amount: $80,000

Skeetechestn Indian Band – EOC

Approved amount: $26,600

Snuneymuxw First Nation – Emergency Operations Project

Approved amount: $30,000

Sooke – EOC Enhanced Readiness

Approved amount: $29,994

Squamish – EOC Capacity Building Project

Approved amount: $29,693.99

Strathcona Regional District – Regional: North Island EOC

Regional partners: Campbell River, Ehattesaht First Nation, Gold River, Klahoose First Nation, Mount Waddington Regional District, Mowachat/Muchalaht First Nations, Nuchatlaht First Nation

Approved amount: $359,910

Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation – Mobile EOC

Approved amount: $30,000

Sunshine Coast Regional District – EOC Equipment and Training Improvements

Approved amount: $28,095

Taku River Tlingit First Nation – EOC Training and Equipment Project

Approved amount: $30,000

Taylor – EOC Training, Supplies and Full Exercise Project

Approved amount: $6,500

Terrace – Next Generation Integrated Communications Enhancement Project for the EOC

Approved amount: $30,000

Thompson-Nicola Regional District – EOC Improvements

Approved amount: $30,000

Tofino – EOC Enhancement, Equipment and Training

Approved amount: $30,000

Tsleil-Waututh Nation - EOC Equipment and Training

Approved amount: $29,816.83

Ucluelet – Tsunami Warning System Revitalization Project

Approved amount: $29,943

Vanderhoof – EOC Training and Equipment Project

Approved amount: $30,000

Victoria – EOC Communications and Workstation Upgrade

Approved amount: $28,320.08

Wells – EOC Equipment and Training

Approved amount: $30,000

Whistler – EOC Room Technological Upgrades and Trainings

Approved amount: $14,459.08

Williams Lake First Nation – EOC Equipment

Approved amount: $29,352.87

Witset First Nation – EOC Equipment Updates

Approved amount: $13,596.28

Xaxl’ip First Nation – EOC Starter Kit

Approved amount: $30,000