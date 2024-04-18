APRIL 18, 2024 – Davis Wright Tremaine LLP's national leadership serving tech, media, and entertainment clients was recognized in the 2024 Legal Impact Report from Variety, which honored six of the firm's attorneys as among Hollywood's top entertainment lawyers.

Selected for the list were the team of Nicolas Jampol, Brad Miller, Jon Segal, and Elizabeth Zee, of our Los Angeles and Culver City, Calif., offices, and Ambika Kumar, Seattle-based co-chair of the firm's media practice. Variety also named Anastasia Alen, counsel in Culver City, to the Up Next list, which honors lawyers 35 and under.

The report noted our team's recent high-impact work on behalf of leading players in the entertainment and digital media space, including Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Netflix, and TikTok.

Davis Wright's media and entertainment group is one of the largest in the nation and is widely recognized as top-of-market. The team litigates high-stakes cases in courtrooms across the country and assists leading streamers, producers, media companies, and studios in all aspects of content creation. The team was recently named a Law360 Practice Group of the Year in Media & Entertainment for the seventh time in eight years.

About Davis Wright Tremaine

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is an AmLaw 100 law firm with more than 600 lawyers representing clients based throughout the United States and around the world. Learn more at www.dwt.com