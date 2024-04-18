Business Technology Architects and IT Leaders to Meet April 23 at the IASA Ireland/ICT Skillnet TechBREW Event in Dublin
This is the first of many Iasa events planned this year in Ireland like a Sustainability event, Women in Architecture event and Chief Architect Forum event.
This event will offer architects invaluable insights into the future of their profession as well as how innovations will revolutionize service delivery, not just in Ireland but across the EU.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iasa Ireland with its partner Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet set to host a TechBREW event, featuring the theme Software Architecture – Citizen as the Service Integrator, in Dublin on April 23.
“Join us for an evening of networking and tech discussion as we delve into the transformative power of verifiable digital credentials and the importance of the role of an architect, and the wider profession, in supporting digital transformation,” according to the event partners, who added that the event is perfect for business technology architects, chief architects, CTO/CIOs, senior technologists, and business leaders.
The event which was oversubscribed within a week of being announced gets underway at 18:30 at the Harbourmaster, IFSC, in Dublin and will include a Fireside Chat with Barry Lowry, Irish Government Chief Information Officer, who will discuss Shaping the Future of Public Service.
The event will also feature a panel discussion on the Importance Of The Architect Profession, featuring panelists:
• Dennis Mulder, CEO and Co-Founder at WVE; Iasa CITA-Distinguished; ex CTO of Microsoft Netherlands
• Barry Lowry, Irish Government CIO at Department of Public Expenditure and Reform
• Gar MacCriosta, Digital Advisor for HSE; IASA Fellow & CITA-Distinguished
• David Jones, Chief Architect at WVE; Country Leader at Chief Architect Forum Ireland; IASA CITA-Distinguished; ex Head Of European Enterprise Applications, Canada Life Group
This is the first of several Iasa events planned in Ireland for the year ahead including an upcoming event on Sustainability, a Women in Architecture (WIA) event and a Chief Architect Forum (CAF) event.
“These Iasa events offer the architect community invaluable insights into the future of their profession and in this case, how these innovations are set to revolutionize service delivery, not just in Ireland but across the European Union,” said Paul Preiss, the CEO of Iasa Global.
For more information and to register, visit https://ictskillnet.ie/events/techbrew-software-architecture-citizen-as-the-service-integrator/
About Iasa Global
A not-for-profit founded in 2002, Iasa Global is a world leading professional association for technology, business, and enterprise architects. Iasa is the preeminent knowledge-based association focused on the IT architecture profession through the advancement of best practices and education. Iasa delivers programs and services to develop highly qualified business technology architects of all levels. Over fifteen years, Iasa has also developed, with the help of practicing & certified architects from around the world, a comprehensive open-source Business Technology Architecture Body of Knowledge.
For more information on Iasa and the services it provides organizations, please get in touch at: contactus@iasaglobal.org
About ICT Skillnet
Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet supports the workforce development needs of businesses within the technology sector in Ireland. At the core of the Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet portfolio is the unique access to industry-led programmes and domain expertise for the development of the technology skills and competencies to help deliver impactful and tangible benefits for Irish based organisations. With the rapid changes in technology, the new business models and the move towards digital transformation they can assist companies in adding new assets to their balance sheet namely “Skills, Competencies and Human Capital”.
