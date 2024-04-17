Kansas Newborn Screening Program Launches Fourth Annual Facility Recognition Awards

In partnership with the Kansas Hospital Association and the Kansas Midwives Alliance, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is pleased to present the fourth annual recognition program for hospitals, facilities and midwives who provide newborn screening services. The fourth annual awards were released today by KDHE’s Kansas Newborn Screening Program (KS-NBS), honoring 93 birthing facilities, midwives, and screening facilities for their dedication to higher newborn screening standards in 2022.

The annual awards booklet will feature some notable changes compared to previous years. These modifications have been implemented with the aim of enhancing the way we acknowledge the valuable contributions of all the partners who play a vital role in the success of Kansas newborn screening.

Twenty facilities earned a “Gold Award” designation, and an additional 31 facilities earned the “Silver Award” designation.

“We’re very pleased with the effort that facilities across the state have put forth to improve the quality and timeliness of our Newborn Screening program,” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said. “This awards program is an opportunity to honor their dedication and encourage them to keep up the great work. It also allows us to highlight the important partnerships we have developed and maintained with facilities across the state when it comes to newborn health screenings.”

The recognition publication is available on the program’s website, kdhe.ks.gov/1774.

About the Kansas Newborn Screening Program

The Kansas Newborn Screening Program has screened babies for rare and serious conditions at no charge to families since 1965, starting with screening newborns for phenylketonuria (PKU). Most babies are born healthy. However, some are born with serious medical conditions that may not be visible at birth. Left untreated, these conditions can cause permanent disability or death. Over the years the program has added 34 additional disorders to its panel including hearing loss and critical congenital heart defects.