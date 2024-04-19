Premier appoints Corina Heizer as its new Vice President of Procurement
New role at the noted hospitality and multi-family residential design firm in response to remarkable growth
I’m so appreciative to be rejoining Premier in this new role. The team and the culture here is so inspiring - everyone here authentically loves what they do and is driven to help our clients.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier, an end-to-end architecture, design, procurement, project management, and development firm, is pleased to announce that Corina Heizer has been appointed as the firm’s new Vice President of Procurement. With more than 15 years of interior design experience and 11 years of procurement expertise, Heizer will oversee the daily operations of the Procurement team, and will be responsible for managing the department’s Procurement Associates.
— Corina Heizer, Vice President of Procurement
A technical expert with previous experience working in architecture teams, interior design teams, as well as for hospitality ownership groups, Heizer brings a unique perspective that enables her to guide procurement projects from an owner’s and developer’s point of view, while optimizing them with expert cost- and time-efficiency. Backing Heizer’s experience is a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design, Art, and Technology from Texas State University.
Prior to her appointment, Heizer’s career included a number of notable roles, including most recently as Purchasing Agent at Neil Locke, and an original eight year engagement as Premier’s Senior Director of Procurement between 2013 and 2022.
“I’m so appreciative to be rejoining the Premier family in this new role,” states Heizer. “The team and the culture at Premier is so inspiring - everyone here authentically loves what they do and is driven to help our clients.”
“We’re very pleased to have Corina rejoin our team,” states Richard Oakes, Premier’s Senior Vice President of Procurement. “As one of her first focuses, we’re looking forward to her activating her extensive purchasing experience to help optimize Premier’s relationships with our FF&E and materials vendors on behalf of our hotel and multi-family residential developer clients.”
The role of Vice President of Procurement is a newly created position at Premier, and is indicative of the firm’s recent growth in the national multi-family residential and hotel design sectors.
About Premier
Dallas-based Premier is a full-service firm with over 30 years of expertise across architecture, interior design, procurement, project management, construction development, and contract administration. With all services yielded under one roof, Premier’s team is in constant pursuit of finding innovative solutions to the hospitality, multi-family, and student housing industry’s increasingly complex problems. From straightforward soft goods refreshes to transformative custom designs for renovations, redevelopments, and new developments, Premier’s team of professionals is dedicated to excellence across a multitude of market sectors. From concept to completion, Premier provides consultative services that are unmatched, bringing our clients’ vision for the built environment to life. For more information visit www.premierpm.com.
Premier is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC). Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon “forward-looking” information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about Premier’s client development and growth. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are also subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control.
Franklin Pinerua
Premier
