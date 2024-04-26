Richard Roll, Esteemed Entrepreneur, to Release Memoir on May 14, 2024: Delve Into America's Most Memorable Moments

Richard Roll

“A Boomer in Time” documents the life and other historical events of one of the nation's top businessmen and successful entrepreneurs.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Roll, renowned entrepreneur and esteemed founder of the American Homeowners Association (AHA), is preparing to unveil his eagerly awaited memoir, offering a reflective glimpse into his remarkable life and ascent as one of the nation's most accomplished business leaders. Titled "A BOOMER IN TIME (AND THE TIMES WE’VE HAD!: A MEMOIR)," is scheduled for release on May 14, 2024.

Through entertaining and insightful anecdotes, Roll revisits his personal journey and familial heritage, recounting episodes such as his ancestors' expulsion from Spain during the Spanish Inquisition, in 1492, and his father's pioneering invention of the “800” number. This captivating narrative also guides readers through a compelling exploration of pivotal moments in the nation's history, inviting them to connect with his personal experiences.

"As I prepare to unveil 'A Boomer in Time,' my memoir feels like the culmination of a lifetime's worth of experiences and reflections. In its pages, I offer readers a glimpse into the twists and turns that paved my path from ambitious beginnings to the helm of entrepreneurial success. Each chapter serves not only as a recounting of personal triumphs and setbacks but also as a window into the fabric of American history itself,” explains Roll.

"A Boomer in Time" stands out among memoirs for its unique perspective on American history. Richard Roll's narrative not only traces his journey to success but also unveils the behind-the-scenes emergence of some of America's most iconic figures. His insider's view, shaped by chance encounters and unexpected friendships, offers readers a fresh understanding of major U.S. events such as the Civil Rights Era and the rise of Vietnam-era anti-war protests. This fresh perspective, unique to Roll's experiences, will intrigue and captivate readers, sparking a desire to delve deeper into these historical moments.

Richard Roll, a meticulous chronicler of history, records some of America’s most pivotal events.

One of his most notable achievements was spearheading the refunding of more than $5 Billion to American homeowners in all 50 states. His testimony before the U.S. House Banking Committee played a pivotal role in exposing this massive escrow overcharge scandal. In his memoir, Roll meticulously details this and other monumental accomplishments.

"A Boomer in Time" is not just a memoir; it's a personal voyage that intertwines with the vibrant tapestry of American history. Richard Roll's narrative is a testament to the power of serendipity and connection in shaping individual destinies and the collective narrative of our nation. He invites readers to join him on this profound expedition, to experience the highs and lows, the joys and challenges, and the enduring spirit that defines his life and America's essence.

Richard Roll, also the Founder/CEO of ReadySetBOOM.com, has a track record of success. From February 2013 to March 2020, he led a strategic pivot toward a specialized technology platform focused on Google reviews, overseeing the client acquisition of leading Lasik, plastic surgery, and law practices from coast to coast. Prior to this, as Founder & CEO of the American Homeowners Association (AHA), from June 1994 to December 2012, Roll built this national consumer membership to more than 200,000 paying members, doubling revenue four years in a row, and generating over $20 million in annual revenue.

His leadership in pioneering marketing strategies and securing financing for expansion was instrumental in the organization's success. His expertise in contract negotiation, project management, and business development has been a key factor in his ventures. Roll is a graduate of Brown University and Harvard Business School.

To learn more about Richard Roll and his work, follow his LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/in/richardroll/