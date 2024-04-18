Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,739 in the last 365 days.

Home Ownership, Restrictive Covenants and The Future

RESILIENCE x COMMUNITY

Celebrating the resilience of communities in overcoming disparities

Davis Wright Tremaine Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is proud to present our next event focused on the history of restrictive covenants and the future of homeownership for underserved communities on Monday, April 29 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET.

The disparity in homeownership across the country is staggering. Our panel of experts will discuss the history of limited homeownership and racially restrictive covenants, the disparate impact on black and brown communities, and the efforts in place to increase future homeownership opportunities.

We will be joined by panelists Michael Brown, Civic Architect at Civic Commons, Ali Sheibani, Director, Homeowner Services at Habitat for Humanity (Seattle-King and Kittitas County), Jared Shepherd, Co-founder of The Just Deeds Project and Partner at Campbell Knutson, and Darryl Smith, Executive Director at Homesight WA. This event will be moderated by DWT's Kaitlyn Fallon, Pro Bono Corporate Partnerships Attorney.

In advance of this event, we invite you to submit questions to our panelists at officeofdei@dwt.com.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar and the option to add this event to your Outlook calendar. This session will be recorded. Please review our privacy policy. By registering for this event, you are providing consent to be recorded.

Speakers

  • Michael Brown
  • Kaitlyn Fallon
  • Ali Sheibani
  • Jared Shepherd
  • Darryl Smith

Contact Office of DEI with questions.

You just read:

Home Ownership, Restrictive Covenants and The Future

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more