Home Ownership, Restrictive Covenants and The Future

Celebrating the resilience of communities in overcoming disparities

Davis Wright Tremaine Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is proud to present our next event focused on the history of restrictive covenants and the future of homeownership for underserved communities on Monday, April 29 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET.

The disparity in homeownership across the country is staggering. Our panel of experts will discuss the history of limited homeownership and racially restrictive covenants, the disparate impact on black and brown communities, and the efforts in place to increase future homeownership opportunities.

We will be joined by panelists Michael Brown, Civic Architect at Civic Commons, Ali Sheibani, Director, Homeowner Services at Habitat for Humanity (Seattle-King and Kittitas County), Jared Shepherd, Co-founder of The Just Deeds Project and Partner at Campbell Knutson, and Darryl Smith, Executive Director at Homesight WA. This event will be moderated by DWT's Kaitlyn Fallon, Pro Bono Corporate Partnerships Attorney.

