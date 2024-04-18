Barrasso: BLM Rule Threatens Wyoming Way of Life

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), issued the following statement after the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) released their finalized Public Lands Rule. This rule subverts the multiple-use requirement under the Federal Land Policy Management Act and will block access to federal lands. In effect, this rule will turn thousands of acres of federal lands from ‘multiple-use’ into ‘non-use.’

“The people of Wyoming depend on access to public lands for their livelihoods – including energy and mineral production, grazing, and recreation. With this rule, President Biden is allowing federal bureaucrats to destroy our way of life. Senator John Hoeven and I will introduce a Congressional Review Act resolution to repeal this outrageous rule,” said Senator Barrasso.