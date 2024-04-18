Professor Silvia Frisia has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Jean Baptiste Lamarck Medal for her highly significant contribution to the field of carbonate sedimentology, applied particularly to palaeoclimate science – the study of ancient climates.

A highly coveted award, the European Geoscience Union’s Jean Baptiste Lamarck Medal honours scientists who have achieved exceptional international standing in stratigraphy, sedimentology and paleantology in the spirit of Jean Baptiste Lamarck.

A global leader in her field, Professor Frisia digs deep into the past to find information about how the environment changed across cold and warm periods, which is used to test predictive mathematical models. For the past 30 years, Professor Frisia has consistently contributed to breakthroughs in sedimentology through the unique combination of investigating carbonate minerals from outcrop to nano-scales.

Professor Frisia is recognised for her fundamental and innovative research on cave secondary mineral deposits, known as speleothems, and use of micro- and nano-scale techniques to investigate how crystal growth responds to major and subtle changes in natural environments. Her classification of speleothem fabrics has been recognised for its significant impact in her field.

Currently Professor of Earth Sciences at the University of Newcastle, Professor Silvia has provided supervision, training, support and transfer of knowledge worldwide to more than 550 young researchers through summer schools and workshops.

The medal was presented at the General Assembly of the Union in Vienna today at the European Geosciences Union conference, during which Professor Frisia will present the 2024 Jean Baptiste Lamarck Lecture this week.

