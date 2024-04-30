Beverly Hills Franchise Owner Relocates His Team of 40 Agents to Rodeo Realty Inc.

Glen Coutinho

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glen Coutinho, franchise owner of Harcourts Beverly, has left the network and relocated his team to Rodeo Realty. Coutinho has been in real estate for nearly 40 years. He is an award-winning real estate agent, international speaker, and leader.

“My time at Harcourts was spectacular… We had ups and downs, lots of laughter, and friendships. I will always cherish my time there and the relationships that I made,” Coutinho said. He added. “I just felt that moving to Rodeo Realty would help take my business and my team’s careers to the next level. When I decided to make a move, I interviewed many brokerages. I bonded with Syd Leibovitch, the owner of Rodeo Realty. I was drawn to his stability and enthusiasm. He has owned and run the company for almost 40 years. He is married to his college sweetheart and has his kids involved in the business. I also found the level of support superior to any other company that I met with. Once I went to his support center and met the team I was sold. I wondered why any agent would not want to be associated with Rodeo. I was impressed with how simple it was to sit with Syd and create a plan that worked for me, our agents, and Rodeo. That would never be possible with a brokerage that was not run by a sole owner. Obviously, taking on a company is not something that’s done every day. We worked out an arrangement that offers my team and I the best of both worlds. Basically, I am still a company owner but now I get to focus on what I’m good at which is selling luxury real estate, training and motivating my team, keeping in touch with my clients, team, friends, and fellow real estate agents. Rodeo has taken over all the administrative tasks that made me less productive. As I’ve met the staff and other managers I am just blown away. Everyone works together. Somehow our mindset is so similar. We put people first! My team of agents are loving the support and technology. We took a $10 million listing in Malibu and the graphic artist and printshop got us a beautiful multipage brochure in one day! Please stop by and visit us. We are in our same location, 409 Canon Drive Beverly Hills. It’s now a Rodeo Realty office rather than Harcourts,” Glen said. Syd Leibovitch, Rodeo Realty’s President, responded, “Having Glen and his remarkable agents relocate to Rodeo Realty is quite an honor for me. My team and I realize how important of a decision affiliating with a company is. We understand the trust they have placed in us, and we take the responsibility of delivering more than promised very seriously. We are going to make sure that this is the best move the 40 of them ever made!”