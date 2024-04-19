New Book Explores Nominality, Ontological Perspectivism And Political Issues
Nominality and its impact on the political stage is explained in the new book Your Truths Matter: Expanding Perspectivism to Tackle Modern Problems.
We are seeing the repercussions of our academic struggle to understand nominality today. We don't have the tools to understand what is happening on the political stage.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nominality and its impact on the political stage is explored in the new book Your Truths Matter: Expanding Perspectivism to Tackle Modern Problems, released this week on Amazon and B&N.
— Chamath Ariyadasa
The dramatic self, and the need for rhetoric in the art of persuasion, as Aristotle noted, are topics of some significance in philosophy. Yet, the topics appear to be largely misunderstood.
Can we identify an ontology here? The ontology, broadly understood, revolves around philosophies such as nominalism, performativity, speech acts, the dramatic self, Ockham's Razor, and the emphasis on 'leadership.' It is an important theme within postmodernism. Philosophers include Hume, Nietzsche, and Foucault.
Nominality considers particular instances over grand narratives, art over analytics, detachment over engagement, the center over the periphery, and performativity over other ontologies.
When conflated with objective rationality we receive Ockham's razor. Ockham’s razor often amounts to arguments with slim logic. Nevertheless, nominality makes a case for nominality itself which produces its own consequences.
Our academic understanding of these questions remains weak, says author Chamath Ariyadasa, who discusses ontological perspectivism in his book.
"We are seeing the repercussions of our academic struggle to understand nominality today. We don't have the tools to understand what is happening on the political stage," he says.
At its best, nominality expresses humanity's best qualities. But, like all ontologies, nominality is prone to obsession, error, and excess.
The book is available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D1LYYH3L
and https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/upending-philosophy-chamath-ariyadasa/1145417785?
Chamath Ariyadasa
Author
+1 347-244-5113
upendingphilosophy@yahoo.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other