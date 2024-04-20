Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory Sets a Spiritual Exploration Through Poetic Parables
Discover profound answers to life's questions in Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory's inspirational book.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory writes a captivating collection of poems entitled “Poetic Parables: Listen With Your Heart,” unveiling the wisdom and guidance she received directly from God. In this remarkable book, Platt-Gregory shares her personal journey of seeking answers to life's most pressing questions and discovering the profound wisdom that can be found by listening to the voice of God.
“Poetic Parables: Listen With Your Heart” takes readers on a spiritual expedition as Platt-Gregory poses her inquiries to God, receiving insightful responses that shed light on various significant matters. Throughout the pages, readers will be enlightened and encouraged to seek God's guidance in every situation they encounter, finding solace in His unwavering love.
With more than two decades of experience as a Health and Physical Education teacher, Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory is no stranger to imparting wisdom. She earned her Masters Degree in Education from Grand Canyon University in 2012 and a diploma in Biblical Studies from Living Faith Bible Training Center in 2005. In addition to her successful teaching career, Platt-Gregory is a Custom Clothier Designer, embodying her business motto, "Dressing the Spirit in You."
“Poetic Parables: Listen With Your Heart” captures the essence of Jesus' teachings through poetic expressions, providing a pathway to deeper spiritual understanding. Platt-Gregory's profound connection with the Holy Spirit is evident throughout the book, reminding readers that Jesus has the answers to every situation.
Experience the transformative power of divine wisdom with “Poetic Parables: Listen With Your Heart,” available for purchase on Amazon and other online bookstore retailers and get to know more about author Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory on her website at https://alvinaplattgregorybooks.com/
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube